Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For September 18

2025-09-18 02:05:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 18, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 3 currencies dropped compared to September 17.

The official rate for $1 is 579,647 rials, while one euro is valued at 686,713 rials. On September 17, the euro was priced at 688,403 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 18

Rial on September 17

1 US dollar

USD

579,647

581,097

1 British pound

GBP

791,890

793,359

1 Swiss franc

CHF

736,442

737,638

1 Swedish króna

SEK

62,493

62,878

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

59,122

59,467

1 Danish krone

DKK

91,987

92,224

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,603

6,604

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,834

158,229

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,900,640

1,905,504

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

204,844

205,055

100 Japanese yen

JPY

396,061

396,506

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,554

74,682

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,506,097

1,509,945

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

421,201

422,703

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

346,117

347,411

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,408

33,500

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,039

14,077

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,908

6,986

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,244

159,642

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,219

44,359

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

386,489

387,922

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,573

154,959

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,541,614

1,545,471

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

454,365

455,148

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

476,476

477,177

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,219

19,241

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

276

277

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

412,489

412,526

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

107,378

107,466

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,598

81,678

100 Thai baht

THB

1,828,753

1,833,048

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

138,386

138,146

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

421,342

420,565

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

817,556

819,601

1 euro

EUR

686,713

688,433

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,152

107,523

1 Georgian lari

GEL

213,192

214,642

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,213

35,407

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,625

8,452

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

171,229

171,657

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

340,971

341,822

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,020,182

1,021,092

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,504

61,720

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,774

166,167

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,604

3,629

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 853,138 rials and $1 costs 720,125 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 828,289 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,742 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 990,000-993,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.15-1.18 million rials.

