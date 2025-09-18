Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For September 18
|
Currency
|
Rial on September 18
|
Rial on September 17
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
579,647
|
581,097
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
791,890
|
793,359
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
736,442
|
737,638
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
62,493
|
62,878
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
59,122
|
59,467
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
91,987
|
92,224
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,603
|
6,604
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
157,834
|
158,229
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,900,640
|
1,905,504
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
204,844
|
205,055
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
396,061
|
396,506
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
74,554
|
74,682
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,506,097
|
1,509,945
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
421,201
|
422,703
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
346,117
|
347,411
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
33,408
|
33,500
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,039
|
14,077
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
6,908
|
6,986
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
159,244
|
159,642
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
44,219
|
44,359
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
45
|
45
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
386,489
|
387,922
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
154,573
|
154,959
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,541,614
|
1,545,471
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
454,365
|
455,148
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
476,476
|
477,177
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,219
|
19,241
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
276
|
277
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
412,489
|
412,526
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
107,378
|
107,466
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
81,598
|
81,678
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,828,753
|
1,833,048
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
138,386
|
138,146
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
421,342
|
420,565
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
817,556
|
819,601
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
686,713
|
688,433
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
107,152
|
107,523
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
213,192
|
214,642
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
35,213
|
35,407
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,625
|
8,452
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
171,229
|
171,657
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
340,971
|
341,822
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,020,182
|
1,021,092
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
61,504
|
61,720
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
165,774
|
166,167
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
3,604
|
3,629
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 853,138 rials and $1 costs 720,125 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 828,289 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,742 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 990,000-993,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.15-1.18 million rials.
