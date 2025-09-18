Who Is Sydney Sweeney? Hollywood Star Offered ₹530 Crore Deal For Bollywood Debut

Sydney Sweeney Bollywood Debut: There is no actress in Bollywood who has ever been offered a fee of more than ₹25-30 crore for any film. But the news that has now emerged is shocking. According to reports, a 28-year-old actress has been offered a deal not for ₹20-30 crore, but for a full ₹530 crore. This is such a huge amount that 17 heroines like India's highest-paid actress could be cast with it. Yes, if reports are to be believed, this is true. For context, India's highest-paid actress is said to be Priyanka Chopra, who charges between ₹18 crore and ₹30 crore for a film.

Which Actress Was Offered the ₹530 Crore Deal?

The actress we are talking about is Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney. According to a report in The Sun, a production company has approached Sydney with a deal worth ₹530 crore. If she accepts this offer, she will likely become not just Bollywood's, but possibly the world's highest-paid actress. According to a Forbes report released in March this year, 57-year-old Nicole Kidman is the world's highest-paid actress, having earned more than $41 million (approx. ₹360+ crore) last year.

How Will Sydney Sweeney Get ₹530 Crore?

The report further states that Sydney has been offered a fee of £35 million (approx. ₹415+ crore) and a sponsorship agreement of £10 million (approx. ₹115+ crore). The film's producers hope that Sydney will help their high-budget film reach an international audience.

Fee So High That Sydney Sweeney Was a Bit Shocked

The report, citing sources, says that Sydney was shocked when she was approached with such an expensive offer. Because a fee of £45 million is a very large sum in itself. However, she found the project quite interesting and feels it will strengthen her reputation worldwide. The Indian film industry is a powerful and growing industry, and this film is being made for the international market.

What Will Sydney Sweeney's Role Be in the Film?

It is being said that in this Bollywood film, Sydney Sweeney has been offered the role of a young American star who falls in love with an Indian celebrity. Not much information has been revealed, but the project will reportedly go on floors in 2026. The film will be shot in international locations like New York, Paris, London, and Dubai. The report, citing another source, states that Sydney Sweeney is making her decision very carefully. Because for her, money isn't everything. She currently has several projects lined up. But this Bollywood project could take her to new heights as an actress. However, there has been no official confirmation from Sydney or her PR team about this yet.

Films Sydney Sweeney is Known For

Sydney Sweeney has been working in the film industry continuously since 2009. She has worked in films like 'ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction', 'The Ward', 'Spiders 3D', 'Under the Silver Lake', 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', and 'Clementine'. Besides being an actress, she is also a producer.