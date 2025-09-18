Online Auction Of The Luxurious Rusten Wood Estate In Plymouth, MN Begins September 29Th

18411 9th Ave N, Plymouth, MN 55447 - Auction: September 29th

Previously listed at $3.195 million, this exclusive Rusten Wood Estate will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1 million.

PLYMOUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Interluxe Auctions, the premier online luxury real estate auction marketplace, announces the upcoming auction of The Rusten Wood Estate in Plymouth, Minnesota. Previously listed at $3,195,000, the property will be offered with a starting bid of $1,000,000 beginning Monday, September 29 at 9:00am CDT. Located within the private 24-acre Rusten Wood community, the estate features modern architectural design, private lakefront access, and biking access to Wayzata's retail, dining, marina, and beach, and only 30 minutes from the Twin Cities.“I love to be surrounded by beauty and comfort. In designing this home, I sought an effortless approach not only to lifestyle but also to the indoor/outdoor connection. This is the essence of organic design as reflected in the choice of materials and colors. Perfect for entertaining or a quiet evening, this home becomes your oasis," says the current owner.Inside, the home impresses with soaring 14-foot vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the space with natural light and frame seasonal views of Hadley Lake. Interiors are thoughtfully curated with white oak flooring, striking double-sided fireplaces, polished soapstone, floating concrete hearths, Lutron shades and lighting, and a Sonos whole-house sound system, creating an environment of understated elegance.At the heart of the home is a chef's kitchen designed to inspire culinary excellence. The oversized 8' x 5' Cambria quartz island, premium appliance suite, and designer scullery elevate entertaining to an art form. The adjacent gathering and hearth rooms flow seamlessly onto a heated, covered terrace featuring a remote-control Phantom screen system and a five-panel bi-folding door, creating an effortless indoor/outdoor living experience.“As the agent representing The Rusten Wood Estate, I can say this property isn't just a home - it's a lifestyle tailored for someone who appreciates refined design, privacy, and proximity to Lake Minnetonka's finest,” says listing agent Steve Albers of RE/MAX Results.Resort style outdoor amenities include an in-ground pool with Baja shelf, adjustable temperature and lighting, poolside lanai with built-in Hearth & Home fireplace, and a heated deck for year-round enjoyment. This peaceful, wooded oasis is just minutes from the boutiques, fine dining, and marina of Wayzata's Lake Street, and with pedestrian access to nearby nature trails and lakefront activities including swimming, fishing, and watersports.“At Interluxe, we specialize in connecting exceptional properties with motivated buyers,” said Stacy Kirk of Interluxe. "The Rusten Wood Estate is a perfect example of what makes our platform so unique. By starting the bidding at $1 million, we're opening the door for qualified buyers to compete transparently for a home that represents the pinnacle of design, comfort, and location."The Rusten Wood Estate is being offered in cooperation with Steve Albers of the Avenues & Acres Home Team of RE/MAX Results. Bidding will take place online exclusively at when the auction begins Monday, September 29th at 9:00am CDT. Previews will be held Friday, September 26th 11:00am – 3:00pm, Saturday, September 27th 11:00am – 3:00pm, and Sunday, September 28th 1:00 pm – 4:00pm. Buyer's agents are fully protected, and a commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at /mn . See Auction Terms and Conditions at for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment-delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world's leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

