Direxion Appoints Jessica Fernandez As Global Chief Marketing Officer

MENAFN - News Direct)[NEWS DIRECT] - Direxion, a leading provider of Leveraged and Inverse ETFs, today announced the appointment of Jessica Fernandez as Global Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, she will lead the firm's marketing strategy with an emphasis on product and client channel expansion. Mrs. Fernandez will focus on extending Direxion's global market presence, while further strengthening its leadership in educating investors to confidently trade complex investment vehicles.

Bringing more than 20 years of asset management marketing experience to Direxion, Mrs. Fernandez is recognized for her expertise in brand development, digital strategy and marketing complex investments across global markets. She will report directly to Douglas Yones, Chief Executive Officer.

Andy O'Rourke, who has served as Chief Marketing Officer for the past 18 years, remains a Managing Director reporting to Mrs. Fernandez. Mr. O'Rourke will continue to play a significant part in maintaining the firm's strong presence and growth momentum in the Leveraged ETF marketplace.

“Adding Jessica's leadership and expertise to our already best-in-class executive team underscores Direxion's commitment to delivering sophisticated investment tools, paired with a deep focus on investor education and connecting with the global investment community,” said Douglas Yones, CEO of Direxion.“She brings deep expertise in international markets and digital engagement, which will be critical as we expand our footprint and introduce new investment solutions, globally. At the same time, we are fortunate to have Andy's continued leadership and expertise, where his contributions have been central to our growth and reputation over nearly two decades.”

“I'm honored to join Direxion at such an exciting time in the firm's evolution,” Mrs. Fernandez added.“I look forward to amplifying the firm's strength in derivative-based products by bringing our investment solutions to new audiences across new markets.”

This appointment highlights Direxion's commitment to strengthening its global presence while continuing to deliver innovative investment solutions for U.S. and international investors alike.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, or investing in thematic strategies. Direxion's reputation is

founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $50.6 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. For more information, please visit .

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

For more information on all Direxion Shares ETFs, go to , or call us at 866.301.9214.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus call 866.476.7523 or visit our website at direxion. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Leveraged and Inverse ETFs pursue daily leveraged investment objectives which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying index over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments.

Direxion Shares Risks – An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF's investments in a particular industry or sector which can increase volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their respective index for periods other than a single day. For other risks including leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus.

Distributor: ALPS Distributors, Inc.

CONTACT:

Danielle Black, AD

Ditto Public Relations

[email protected]