Smart Grid Communications Market To Reach $22 Billion By 2029 With 10.7 CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Smart Grid Communications Market Size And Growth?

The market size for smart grid communications has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $13.18 billion in 2024 to $14.65 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This growth during the historic period is a result of progress in telecommunications, escalating demand for energy efficiency, regulatory rules and standards, increasing complexity and reliability concerns about the grid, technological advancements, and reduced costs.

The market size for smart grid communications is set for rapid expansion in the coming years, with an estimated value reaching $22 billion in 2029, thanks to an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This growth over the forecast period is influenced by factors such as the escalating integration of renewable energy resources, a heightened focus on initiatives to modernize the grid, elevated demand for real-time data analytics and optimization of the grid, heightened installation of electric vehicles and energy storage systems, emerging threats to cybersecurity, and the essential need for strong communication infrastructure. During the forecast period, key trends consist of the integration of 5G, the application of edge computing, setting interoperability standards, and increased application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning along with improved measures for cybersecurity.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Smart Grid Communications Market?

Rising demand for renewable energy is supporting the smart grid communications market. Renewable sources such as solar, wind, and geothermal require smart grid communication for integration and efficiency. The UK Department of Energy Security and Net Zero reported in December 2023 that renewable electricity generation was 30.1 TWh in Q3 2023, a 6.8% rise from Q3 2022. Therefore, renewable energy adoption is driving the smart grid communications market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Smart Grid Communications Market?

Major players in the Smart Grid Communications include:

. Verizon Communications Inc.

. Siemens AG

. General Electric Company

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Cisco Systems Inc.

. Oracle Corporation

. Tantalus Systems Corp.

. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

. Schneider Electric SE

. ABB Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Smart Grid Communications Market In The Globe?

Leading enterprises in the smart grid communications sector are committed to creating superior goods like powerline communication gadgets to help aid growing sectors while boosting their market profits. These devices utilize existing electrical systems to transmit data, video, and audio signals. In May 2022, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., an American telecommunications solutions manufacturer, introduced the QCA7006AQ - a revolutionary powerline communication device made to effortlessly mesh with smart grid communications, especially concerning electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The QCA7006AQ is compatible with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) systems and ensures peak charging efficiency while limiting maximum power production and transportation. This synchronization helps streamline energy utilization and assists in maintaining a balance in grid energy demand. Through the CCS (Combined Charging System) standard, smart-grid charging functions allow consumers to decide peak charging periods and use energy from their EVs when required. This consequently caters to the heightened need for EV charging and minimizes peak power generation and distribution demands. The QCA7006AQ also incorporates firmware that allows for optional HomePlug AV support besides HomePlug GreenPHY, delivering a 200 Mbps PHY rate and 95 Mbps UDP throughput over Ethernet.

How Is The Smart Grid Communications Market Segmented?

The smart grid communicationsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Wired, Wireless

2) By Solution: Wide Area Network (WAN), Home Area Network (HAN), Field Area Network (FAN)

3) By Application: Command And Control, Communications, Computers, Surveillance And Reconnaissance

4) By End-User: Media And Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Transportation, Public Sector, Energy And Utilities, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Wired: Power Line Communication (PLC), Fiber Optic Communication, Ethernet Communication, Copper Wire Communication (Coaxial Cables)

2) By Wireless: Cellular Networks (4G, 5G), Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN), Radio Frequency (RF) Communication, Satellite Communication, Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN), Bluetooth

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Smart Grid Communications Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the smart grid communications market. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the largest growth rate in the predicted time frame. The smart grid communications market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

