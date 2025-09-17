Nawgati Strengthens Global Footprint With Strategic Partnership With Seed Group To Modernise The UAE's Fuel Retail
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 17 September 2025 : Nawgati, India's leading fuel-tech platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Seed Group, a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, to transform the UAE's fuel retail and station management ecosystem. The collaboration will deploy advanced digital tools to optimise performance at retail petrol outlets in Dubai and across the country.
Seed Group enables innovative businesses to expand into the Middle East and North Africa by providing access to regional networks and market expertise. Through this partnership, Nawgati secures the reach and support needed to accelerate its entry into the UAE and establish a strong foothold in the region.
Through the integration of Nawgati's technology with Seed Group's regional influence, the startup is set to reduce congestion at busy outlets, improve compliance monitoring, enhance operational efficiency at scale, and deliver measurable and sustainable results.
Commenting on the collaboration, Vaibhav Kaushik, Co-founder and CEO of Nawgati, said, "This partnership with Seed Group marks a significant milestone in Nawgati's journey as we step out of India and into global markets. Having proven our capabilities with some of the largest energy companies back home, we are now ready to bring the same efficiency, transparency, and innovation to the UAE's fuel retail ecosystem. The UAE is at the forefront of adopting future-ready mobility solutions. With Seed Groupâ€TMs regional leadership and our technology, we are confident in transforming the fuelling experience, empowering operators with smarter tools, reducing congestion for consumers, and setting new benchmarks for operational excellence and sustainable mobility across the region and beyond."
For Nawgati, the UAE expansion is a natural next step in that journey, opening doors to new growth opportunities beyond India. This partnership validates the company's vision of building solutions that can be applied globally. Moreover, it demonstrates how solutions built for India's complex fuelling ecosystem can bring efficiency and transparency to global markets. Over time, the collaboration is expected to modernise the UAE's fuel retail sector while strengthening Nawgati's position as a homegrown company with global relevance.
Acknowledging the collaboration's significance, Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, remarked: "Nawgati brings a digital solution that modernises fuel retail operations, a sector vital to mobility and economic growth. With steady growth expected in the UAE's fuel retail sector by 2030, the company's expertise is a timely addition to our portfolio. We are confident this will empower regional businesses to streamline processes and deliver smarter customer experiences."
Trusted by Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, Torrent Gas, and other outlets operated by major oil marketing companies, Nawgati processes real-time information for fleet managers, distributors, and station operators. The UAE partnership represents Nawgati's first step into global markets, marking a significant milestone in its expansion journey.
About Nawgati
Nawgati is India's first fuel-tech platform, delivering technology-driven solutions that modernise fuel station operations and streamline fleet management. Alongside these enterprise solutions, Nawgati also powers India's largest fuelling app, enhancing convenience and transparency for millions of daily users. Trusted by leading energy companies and fleet operators, Nawgati's flagship platform, Aaveg, leverages deep learning and real-time analytics to reduce congestion and improve operational efficiency. With a proven track record in India, Nawgati is now expanding globally, starting with the UAE, to enable smart, seamless, and sustainable refuelling experiences.
About Seed Group
For over 20 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region.
