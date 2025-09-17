Score Hoops 3On3 Basketball And Big Baller Brand Present The Halloween Heat 3On3 Basketball Tournament
The Halloween Heat Tournament is designed to give young athletes a safe and exciting way to celebrate Halloween weekend. With an expected 20 teams and more than 250–300 attendees , the event will highlight community engagement, youth development, and healthy competition.
Event Details:
Date & Time: Saturday, October 25, 2025 | Games begin at 1:00 PM
Location: Heritage Academy Laveen, 4275 W Baseline Rd, Laveen Village, AZ 85339
Divisions: Boys & Girls | Ages 9–16
Registration Fees: $150 per team (4-player max) | $50 free agent
Spectator Admission: $10
Games will be fast-paced half-court matchups with referees and scorekeepers to ensure a professional experience for participants. Off the court, families can enjoy food trucks, music, and event merchandise , creating a festival-style atmosphere for the entire community.
“We're excited to bring Halloween Heat to Phoenix and give kids the opportunity to compete in a safe, structured, and fun environment,” said Dee Grant, Co-Founder of Score Hoops 3on3 Basketball .“Partnering with Big Baller Brand adds to the energy and culture of the event, and we know it's going to be an unforgettable day for the players and families who attend.”
Sponsorship opportunities are available, giving local businesses the chance to support youth development while gaining strong community exposure.
For more information or to register a team, visit
About Score Hoops 3on3 Basketball
Score Hoops 3on3 Basketball is a nonprofit organization founded by Dee Grant and Jarryd Dent, dedicated to creating safe, positive, and competitive opportunities for youth through the game of basketball. By hosting community-based tournaments, Score Hoops 3on3 provides an outlet for young athletes to build teamwork, confidence, and community connections both on and off the court.
