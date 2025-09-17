Biopreservation Market To Grow At A CAGR Of ~7.5% Driven By Rising Demand In Cell & Gene Therapies And Organ Transplantation Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Biopreservation Market"The biopreservation market is growing rapidly, driven by increased adoption of cell and gene therapies, rising organ transplantation demand, and the need for advanced preservation solutions for biologics and vaccines. With the rise of chronic diseases and advances in regenerative medicine, the demand for reliable technologies like cryopreservation, hypothermic storage, and next-generation perfusion systems is expanding worldwide.

Innovations such as DMSO-free cryopreservation media, advanced hypothermic and normothermic organ perfusion systems, ambient biologic stabilization platforms, and smart digitalized cold-chain solutions are transforming the landscape. These technologies are designed to maintain product viability, extend preservation windows, improve transplant outcomes, and ensure safe delivery of life-saving therapies. The integration of AI-driven monitoring and IoT-enabled cold-chain logistics is further accelerating adoption in both developed and emerging healthcare markets.

Despite the strong growth outlook, the biopreservation market faces challenges such as the high cost of advanced equipment, infrastructure limitations in low- and middle-income regions, and the need for standardized regulatory frameworks across diverse applications. However, with rising investments in regenerative medicine, government-backed initiatives to boost transplantation and vaccine access, and increasing R&D activity, the global biopreservation market is projected to expand significantly through 2032.

DelveInsight's Biopreservation – Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report provides a comprehensive analysis of current and future market dynamics, key growth drivers, barriers, regulatory framework, and competitive environment. The report also profiles leading companies, ongoing product developments, and strategic collaborations shaping the trajectory of the global biopreservation market through 2032.

. The biopreservation market was valued at USD 2.76 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.15% from 2025 to 2032, reaching USD 5.52 billion by 2032.

. As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Biopreservation market during the forecast period.

. Notable Biopreservation companies such as BioLife Solutions, Cell Applications, HiMedia Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, United States Biological, ZenBio, OriGen, SCTbio, Azenta US, Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., Hamad Medical Corporation, OriGen Biomedical, STEMCELL Technologies, Cryoport, and several others are currently operating in the Biopreservation market.

. In July 2025, EnsiliTech Ltd. was featured as a“Deep Tech Change Maker” by the Royal Society of Chemistry at ChemUK 2025 for its ensilication® technology, which stabilizes biologics (vaccines, enzymes, therapeutic proteins) without refrigeration. This technology helps overcome cold-chain limitations-a key challenge in biopreservation.

. In June 2025, X-Therma, Inc. made a strategic board appointment (Neil Warma) as it advances its biopreservation platform. The company is developing XT-Thrive® (a DMSO-free cryopreservation media for cells & tissues) and XT-ViVo® & TimeSeal®, solutions for extending preservation of organs like kidneys. Some of its organ preservation technology (for kidneys) has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation.

. In April 2025, BioLife Solutions, Inc. acquired PanTHERA CryoSolutions, a company that develops Ice Recrystallization Inhibitor (IRI) technology. The acquisition strengthens BioLife's product portfolio in the cell & gene therapy (CGT) space. It aims to deliver next-generation cryopreservation formulations that allow lower DMSO concentrations while maintaining viability, and reduce dependency on liquid nitrogen.

Biopreservation Overview

Biopreservation refers to the process of preserving biological materials such as cells, tissues, organs, and biomolecules to maintain their viability and functionality over time. It plays a critical role in various fields including medical research, transplantation, regenerative medicine, and biobanking. Techniques used in biopreservation include cryopreservation, vitrification, and hypothermic storage, which help protect biological samples from damage caused by freezing, thawing, or environmental factors. Advances in biopreservation technologies are essential for improving the success rates of organ transplants, enhancing drug development, and supporting long-term storage of biological specimens for clinical and research applications.

Biopreservation Market Insights

North America is expected to dominate the biopreservation market in 2024, driven by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic diseases and cancer, and strong investments in biobanking and regenerative medicine. The presence of major industry players, government support, and increasing clinical trials in cell-based therapies also contribute to market growth.

According to GLOBOCAN (2024), new cancer cases in North America reached 2.67 million in 2022 and are projected to rise to 3.83 million by 2045, fueling demand for biopreservation to store biological samples critical for diagnostics and personalized medicine. Expanding biobank infrastructures and growing awareness of stem cell banking further propel the market, supported by the success of stem cell therapies and a surge in related clinics across the U.S. (RAPS, 2021).

These factors, combined with advancements in organ transplantation and immunotherapy, position North America as a leader in biopreservation, driving significant market growth.

Biopreservation Market Dynamics

According to GLOBOCAN (2024), global cancer cases reached 20 million in 2022 and are expected to rise to 32.6 million by 2045, driving demand for biopreservation to store vital biological samples for research and personalized therapies. The growth of immunotherapy, expanding clinical trials, rising biobank infrastructure, and increased awareness of stem cell banking further fuel the market. Innovations from companies like BioLife Solutions enhance preservation technologies, while challenges such as temperature sensitivity and regulatory compliance remain. Despite these, rising disease prevalence and technological advances are set to drive significant market growth through 2032.

Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022 to 2032

Biopreservation Market CAGR: ~9.15%

Key Biopreservation Companies: BioLife Solutions, Cell Applications, HiMedia Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, United States Biological, ZenBio, OriGen, SCTbio, Azenta US, Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., Hamad Medical Corporation, OriGen Biomedical, STEMCELL Technologies, Cryoport, and others.

Biopreservation Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Product Type: Equipment, Biopreservation/Cell Culture Media, and Serums.

Market Segmentation By Application: Biobanking, Regenerative Medicine, and Drug Discovery.

Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Research Centers, and others.

Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

