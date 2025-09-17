Narcolepsy Market: Insights Into Epidemiology, Treatment Landscape, And Key Players Alkermes, Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Cephalon Inc., Consynance Therape

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Narcolepsy Market"As per DelveInsight, the Narcolepsy Market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period (2024-2034), owing to the launch of new therapies in the market and the rise in the number of cases.

Emerging therapies for narcolepsy, including AXS-12 (reboxetine) and others, are anticipated to drive significant growth in the narcolepsy market over the coming years.

DelveInsight has published a new report titled“Narcolepsy – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2034”, offering a comprehensive analysis of the disorder, covering historical and projected epidemiology along with market trends across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Narcolepsy Market Report:



According to DelveInsight, the narcolepsy market is expected to witness steady growth from 2023 to 2032, fueled by the launch of novel therapies and the increasing prevalence of the disorder. On October 16, 2024, the U.S. FDA approved Lumryz (sodium oxybate) for treating cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in pediatric patients aged 7 years and older with narcolepsy. This once-nightly extended-release formulation reduces the need for middle-of-the-night dosing and was initially approved for adults in May 2023. The pediatric approval grants Orphan Drug Exclusivity until October 2031, though Lumryz carries a boxed warning regarding its CNS depressant properties and risk of abuse and misuse. Distribution is restricted under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) program.

On November 26, 2024, Axsome Therapeutics announced positive results from its Phase 3 ENCORE trial, where its investigational therapy AXS-12 (reboxetine) significantly reduced cataplexy episode frequency compared with placebo, meeting the primary endpoint. Leading companies shaping the narcolepsy treatment landscape include Alkermes, Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Cephalon Inc., ConSynance Therapeutics, Harmony Biosciences, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, KemPharm, NLS Pharmaceutics, Ono Pharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Reset Therapeutics, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Suven Life Sciences, Takeda, Vallon Pharmaceuticals, and XWPharma, among others. Promising pipeline therapies, such as AXS-12 (reboxetine), are expected to further expand treatment options and drive market growth in the coming years.

Narcolepsy Overview

Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological disorder that impairs the brain's ability to properly regulate sleep–wake cycles. People affected often experience excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), leading to sudden and uncontrollable episodes of falling asleep during routine activities. A hallmark symptom of the condition is cataplexy-an abrupt loss of muscle control brought on by strong emotions. Additional features may include sleep paralysis, vivid dream-like hallucinations, and disrupted nighttime sleep.

Narcolepsy Market Outlook

The narcolepsy market is experiencing steady growth, driven by a rising prevalence of the condition, increased disease awareness, and the introduction of novel therapies. Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological disorder marked by excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), cataplexy, hallucinations, and disrupted nighttime sleep, all of which create a significant unmet need for effective treatments.

Currently approved therapies include sodium oxybate formulations (XYREM, XYWAV, Lumryz), wake-promoting agents (modafinil, armodafinil, solriamfetol/Sunosi, pitolisant/Wakix), and stimulants like amphetamines and methylphenidate. Recent regulatory approvals, such as Lumryz for pediatric narcolepsy (2024) and expanding use of Wakix and Sunosi, highlight the growing treatment landscape.

The market is further supported by an active pipeline. AXS-12 (reboxetine) from Axsome Therapeutics has shown positive Phase 3 results in reducing cataplexy episodes, while other investigational therapies aim to offer safer, longer-lasting, and more convenient treatment options.

Key players in the narcolepsy market include Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences, Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, Takeda, Otsuka, Sunovion, and Bioprojet, among others. With multiple late-stage candidates and recent FDA approvals, the narcolepsy market across the US, EU5, and Japan is projected to grow significantly through 2034.

Narcolepsy Emerging Drugs

Dazukibart (PF-06823859): Pfizer

