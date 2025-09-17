First Middle East And Africa Counter-Drone Conference Concludes In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 18 (Petra) – The Middle East and Africa's first Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) Conference concluded on Wednesday in Amman, jointly organized by the Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB) and the UK's SAE Media Group, with support from the Jordan Armed Forces.JODDB spokesperson and Head of Sales and Business Strategy, Rateb Abu Ragheb, said holding the conference in Amman underscores Jordan's advanced standing in the defense and technology industries.He added that JODDB is committed to playing a pivotal role in driving defense technology development and building alliances with local and international partners to address the growing challenges on the military and security fronts.The two-day event featured panel discussions and specialized workshops addressing global security landscapes, the protection of infrastructure and military facilities, border defense, internal security, and the role of counter-drone systems in bolstering national security. International case studies and expertise were also presented.The opening day focused on defense strategies in populated areas, serving as a platform for participants to exchange experiences and explore cutting-edge technical solutions. Delegates from 41 countries toured exhibitor booths showcasing the latest counter-drone technologies.Closing sessions examined emerging threats from drones operating without traditional wireless communication systems, laser-based counter-drone solutions, and methods of data collection and analysis. A dedicated panel stressed the importance of regional and international cooperation against the unethical use of drones, with African and allied states sharing challenges and opportunities for advancing counter-drone systems.The conference reflected the critical role drones now play in modern warfare, from reconnaissance to offensive operations, highlighting the need for advanced defense capabilities. JODDB showcased its latest solutions, including high-efficiency portable jamming devices, the SkyStorm detection and jamming system, and the Signal Striker tactical jammer, all designed for effective deployment in operational environments.Belgium's Chief of Defense, General Frederic Vansina, attended the conference, receiving a briefing on Jordan's defense and technology capabilities. He also toured the exhibition, exploring the latest innovations on display and discussing prospects for enhanced cooperation between Jordan and Belgium