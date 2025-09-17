Awalé Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders And Grant Of Incentive Stock Options And Rsus

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) (OTCQX: AWLRF) (FSE: 2F60) (" Awalé " or the " Company ") announces the approval of each of the matters set out in the Company's Management Information Circular (the "Circular") dated August 8, 2025 at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 16, 2025. Number of Directors Setting the number of directors at five (5) was approved. Results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 52,677,832 100.00 0 0.00

Election of Directors

Each of the following five director nominees proposed by management in the Circular was elected. The votes were cast as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Karl Akueson 51,537,249 97.83% 1,140,583 2.17% Charles Beaudry 47,677,832 90.51% 5,000,000 9.49% Andrew Chubb 46,537,249 88.34% 6,140,583 11.66% Anthony Moreau 47,677,832 90.51% 5,000,000 9.49% Stephen Stewart 46,537,249 88.34% 6,140,583 11.66%

Appointment of Auditors

Davidson & Company LLP were reappointed as Auditors of the Company and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. Results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 52,677,832 100.00% 0 0.00%

Annual Approval - Restricted Share Unit Plan

Shareholders approved, by an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders, the Company's restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan"), as more particularly described in the Company's Information Circular dated August 8, 2025. Results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 49,105,210 93.22% 16,200 0.03%

Annual Approval - Stock Option Plan

Shareholders approved, by an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders, the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, as more particularly described in the Company's Information Circular dated August 8, 2025. Results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 49,105,210 93.22% 16,200 0.03%

Grant of Incentive Stock Options and RSUs

The Company wishes to also announce that it has granted an aggregate of 3,330,000 incentive stock options ("Options") and 305,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") (collectively the "Incentives") to certain directors, officers, and employees of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.54 per share (based on the closing price on September 16, 2025) and will expire three years from the date of their issuance. The Options will vest 1/3 immediately and 1/3 annually thereafter. The RSUs will vest in full upon the delivery of a two million ounces of gold equivalent resource and will expire, if unvested, two years from the date of issuance. An aggregate 2,555,000 Incentives have been granted to insiders.

Following the award of Options and RSUs, the Company will have an aggregate of 10,301,667 Incentives issued, representing 9.98% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is exploring the Odienné Copper-Gold Project (" Odienné " or the " Project "), covering 2,346 km2 across seven permits-five granted and two applications. This includes 797 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited (" Newmont ").

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold ( IOCG ) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

AWALÉ Resources Limited

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andrew Chubb"

Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Andrew Chubb, CEO

+356 9913 9117

...

Ardem Keshishian, VP Corporate Development

+1 (416) 471-5463

...

For further information on the Company, please visit our website at .

