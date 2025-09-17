Vermont Announces Campaign To Open Up Plug-In“Portable” Solar To Every Household

Portable solar for Vermont

Following Utah's bipartisan success, advocates push for deregulatory legislation to expand affordable solar access in Vermont

- Senator Anne WatsonMONTPELIER, VT, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, State Senator Anne Watson, the balcony solar nonprofit Bright Saver, the Vermont Public Interest Research Group (VPIRG), and Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC), announced the launch of a campaign to pass legislation enabling plug-in solar in Vermont. The effort would make Vermont one of the first states in the nation to follow Utah, which earlier this year passed plug-in solar legislation with unanimous bipartisan support. Pennsylvania also announced their plan to introduce plug-in solar legislation last month.“Vermonters want practical, affordable climate solutions,” said Senator Anne Watson, Chair of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources & Energy.“This campaign is about empowering residents, cutting energy costs, and reducing emissions – while updating our rules to match the realities of new, safe, proven technologies.”Plug-in“balcony” solar, already widely adopted in Europe, allows households to generate their own clean energy by simply plugging a certified solar system into a standard wall outlet. By updating outdated regulations, Vermont can open the door to affordable, at-home solar for renters, condo owners, and homeowners who have long been left out of the clean energy transition.“The residents of Vermont deserve every opportunity to take part in the clean energy transition,” said Ben Edgerly Walsh, Climate & Energy Program Director at VPIRG.“Plug-in solar makes it easier and more affordable for households across the state to generate their own power - especially those who have had the hardest time going solar to date, like renters. That's why we're joining this campaign to enable it in law.”“The potential of portable solar to unlock the economic and environmental benefits of cleaner, less costly power for far more Vermonters is really exciting,” said Johanna Miller, Energy and Climate Program Director at the Vermont Natural Resources Council.“There is growing community interest in portable solar across Vermont, and I'm eager to work with key stakeholders, community leaders and policy makers to help make it happen in a moment where we need clean energy progress more than ever.”Currently, Vermont's rules for connecting generation to the grid were designed for larger, rooftop and backyard solar systems which are unnecessarily complex and costly for these small-scale plug-in systems. The campaign calls for legislation that would:- Establish a“Right to Plug In” so households can connect certified systems without costly applications or fees.- Require clear safety standards, ensuring all systems meet national benchmarks like those from Underwriters Laboratories (UL).- Provide simple, transparent rules for residents, landlords, and utilities.Plug-in solar breaks down the biggest barriers to solar adoption and can accommodate both owners and renters:- Renters can set up systems on balconies or patios without altering their building.- Condo owners gain a personal, independent solution even without rooftop access.- Homeowners with shaded or unsuitable roofs can still generate clean energy.When placed in a sunny area, the panels produce electricity that flows into the home's wiring, powering appliances and reducing the amount of electricity pulled from the grid – lowering monthly bills and carbon emissions.A Growing National MovementBright Saver, a new nonprofit that launched earlier this year, has been leading efforts to bring plug-in solar to the U.S. With Utah already on board and Vermont launching this campaign, advocates say momentum is building for a nationwide shift.“Plug-in solar puts clean, affordable energy within reach for every household,” said Kevin Chou, Executive Director of Bright Saver.“Vermont can lead the way by proving solar savings aren't just for the wealthy or those with expensive systems – they're for everyone.”More information about VPIRG and the legislation is available at . And for information on how to get involved with Bright Saver's national efforts, visit .About the Vermont Public Interest Research GroupFounded in 1972, the Vermont Public Interest Research Group (VPIRG) is the largest nonprofit consumer and environmental advocacy organization in Vermont. For fifty years, VPIRG has brought the voices of everyday Vermonters to public policy debates concerning the environment, health care, consumer protection, and democracy. It has led numerous campaigns that have set national precedent, including on PFAS and toxics, GMO labeling, single-use plastics, banning fracking, and Vermont's Climate Superfund Act.About the Vermont Natural Resources CouncilVNRC works from the grassroots to the Legislature to build broad support for policies, programs and practices that protect Vermont's environment, cut planet-warming pollution and create more resilient, walkable, and accessible communities. For over 60 years, through education, advocacy and deep collaboration with diverse partners and communities, VNRC has helped to keep Vermont's air and water clean, forests healthy and communities thriving by fostering solutions that support strong economic, environmental and equity outcomes. .About Bright SaverBright Saver empowers millions of American households to generate their own clean energy from balconies, patios, and small spaces - no roof or deep pockets required. By combining public education and affordable technology, we're building a movement to democratize solar in the U.S. and help everyday people save money while fighting climate change. To learn more, get involved, or support our mission, visit .



