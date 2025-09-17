Meridia Living Is Proud To Announce That It Has Officially Assumed Management Of Bridgewater Court Apartments

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bridgewater Court Apartments is a premier residential community offering a blend of comfort, convenience, and modern living in the heart of Bridgewater, New Jersey

Bridgewater, New Jersey - September 17, 2025 - With nearby highway access, trains to NYC, and an array of retail options, this location is ideal for convenient living. Bridgewater is home to a minor league baseball team and stadium, as well as a variety of recreational activities and community events.

features 128 thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom units, each boasting open-concept kitchens, marble-accented bathrooms, and spacious layouts ideal for today's lifestyles.

Residents enjoy a robust suite of on-site amenities, including a swimming pool, outdoor lounge area with gourmet grilling station, picnic areas, athletic courts, a playground for children, on-site laundry facility, and EV charging stations. Meridia Living proudly offers pet-friendly living environments to welcome furry companions.

Jennifer Paik, Senior Vice President of Asset Management & Operations at Gravel Road Partners states“We are pleased to announce that Meridia Living has been selected as the new property manager for Bridgewater Court Apartments, a 128-unit multifamily community in the heart of Bridgewater Township. Dedicated to providing safe, clean, and attainable housing, Bridgewater Court has served as a vital resource for families and individuals seeking quality living since 2023.”

Paik continues,“Meridia Living brings a strong track record of excellence in property management, with a portfolio distinguished by resident satisfaction, operational efficiency, and long-term community development. Under their leadership, residents can expect a renewed focus on responsive service, enhanced community engagement, and continuous improvements to amenities and infrastructure”.

Managing under the brand name“Meridia Living”, the company's properties span throughout New Jersey, with additional locations near Syracuse, New York, and Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Capodagli Property Company:

Capodagli Property Company is a premier real estate development , construction, and property management firm specializing in multi-family and mixed-use real estate projects. Founded in 1970, they are recognized for their ability to envision thriving communities on underutilized assets, playing a major role in redeveloping these communities.

Capodagli Property Company develops, owns, and manages over 6,000 rental apartments with over 4,000 units in the pipeline. They are proud of their reputation for building and managing exceptional residential communities under the brand name“Meridia Living.” Meridia Living strives to ensure all the properties they manage are well maintained while instilling a sense of belonging towards their residents.

For more information on Capodagli Property Company and Meridia Living, visit






