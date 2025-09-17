Wild Calf Caffé Latte Wins Retailer's Choice Award At Newtopia Now 2025

Wild Calf Caffé Latte Wins Retailer's Choice Award At Newtopia Now 2025
“We're very honored to have received the Retailer's Choice award at Newtopia Now 2025,” said Mark Braman, CEO of IFB.“When we set out to create Wild Calf®, our goal was to give consumers a true protein latte experience that everyone can enjoy-lactose intolerant or not-without compromising on flavor or nutrition. To be recognized as this year's most innovative new product by retail buyers validates IFB's unwavering commitment to creating healthy, great tasting products of the highest quality.”
About Wild Calf Caffé Latte
Wild Calf® Caffé Latte is a ready-to-drink“proffee” (protein-coffee beverage) that blends the taste and texture of a high end coffee shop latte with as much caffeine as a shot of espresso and 8g of complete protein-a perfect combination for busy routines and healthy lifestyles. Available in chocolate, vanilla, and caramel flavors, Wild Calf® Caffé Latte is changing the way consumers experience coffee breaks. All Wild Calf® products contain only natural flavors, Colombian coffee, and the freshest, lactose-free 2% milk sourced exclusively from US family-owned dairy farms. More information about Wild Calf® Caffé Latte can be found at:
About Inspired Functional Brands
Founded in 2021, IFB is dedicated to delivering consumers the highest quality, scientifically proven functional health ingredients through great tasting food and beverages. The company's initial focus is in the areas of immune and gut health, and it is developing a robust line of unique functional products that will launch in 2025 and 2026.
About Newtopia Now
Held each year in Denver, Colorado, Newtopia Now is the destination for new product innovation and a can't-miss discovery opportunity for retailers and industry leaders. It connects CPG brands-whether launching for the first time or expanding their product line-with buyers, investors, and experts who provide feedback, explore opportunities, and help prepare products for the next stage of growth in the natural and organic retail marketplace.
