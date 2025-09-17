Place Of Ëlms Centers The“Creators Of Culture” In Latest Campaign

From left: Jack Manson, Aliya Lahijani, Katja Cahill, Justin Hurtt, Yasi Guilani

- Lennie MorenoLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In fashion, the spotlight often falls on the face, not the hands. The celebrity commands the frame, but the architect of that image-the stylist-often remains unnamed. Place of Ëlms' latest campaign seeks to change that.Shot in Los Angeles, the editorial doesn't just feature stylists-it hands them the stage. The concept is simple but radical: put the creators of culture in the frame, let them tell their stories, and honor the integrity of their craft.“It was never just about clothes. It was always about the people who chose them.”Why Stylists Matter:Stylists are more than outfit curators-they are translators between identity and image. They carry the responsibility of protecting authenticity in an industry that often trades it for spectacle.“We believe reverence is the essence of luxury, and truth is the ultimate aesthetic,” says founder Lennie Moreno.“Recognition must be given to the stylists, as they are shaping how entire generations dress. Honoring them is honoring the invisible labor behind the visible show.”The Campaign:The shoot stripped away excess: natural light, raw backdrops, minimal production. Each stylist styled themselves, choosing pieces that reflected their story. What emerged felt less like advertising and more like testimony.Lennie also sat with each stylist to explore their beginnings, how they uphold integrity in high-pressure settings, and how fashion can evolve for the better. Warm tones capture humanity, while black-and-white stills preserve the quiet power of truth.The Stylists - In Their WordsJack Manson (Jamie Foxx, others)“Staying grounded in this fast-paced industry means taking care of my body, keeping a strong spiritual life, and staying close to God and my family.”“From the Place of Ëlms values, integrity stands out most to me. We often give brands our trust without thinking twice, but the industry needs more transparency. People deserve to know what they're really buying into.”Katja Cahill & Aliya Lahijani (the late Ozzy Osbourne, Nick Cannon, others)“We care about the energy of what our clients wear. It's not just fashion-it's energetic alignment.”“Shopping has become harder. There's either ultra-high-end or cheap fast fashion-there's a lack of middle ground.”“A lot of stylists today want to be the star. But it's essential to prioritize the client's authenticity over pushing a personal agenda. Many stylists now partner with brands and promote clothes that don't suit their clients. In the end, you can always tell when a look isn't true-it shows instantly.”Justin Hurtt (Demarcus Robinson, others)“Styling isn't just about one event-I want to understand my client's life goals so we can build something long-term and lasting. It's about brand elevation, not just clothes.”“A lot of new fashion today is just copy-paste-people chasing TikTok trends or viral moments. But deep down, we all know what's real. Authenticity is what builds real relationships, and those relationships are what lead to lasting success.”Yasi Guilani (Tinashe, Norman Powell, others)“Before I do a fitting, I always sage or palo santo the clothing rack. It helps clear out old energy and bring in a fresh, positive vibe.”“Fashion has become too political. It should be about creativity, fun, and self-expression-not about who you vote for. Fashion should bring people together, not divide them.”Why It Matters:Though the garments are refined, this work is not about clothes-it's about credit. It's about restoring dignity to the hands that shape culture quietly, consistently, and with care.For Place of Ëlms, truth and acknowledgment aren't just ideals-they're the foundation.“Luxury with Integrity” isn't a slogan; it's a principle.“In the world we're building, luxury doesn't just look good-it behaves well,” says Lennie.Or, in his own words:“We exist to honor craft over trend, timelessness over fast turnover, and people over noise. Our work is rooted in transparency, elevated design, and a deep commitment to celebrating those who rarely stand in the spotlight-yet shape it.”Each piece in the latest collection reflects that ethos-intentional, designed to be lived in, not just looked at. In a world of disposable fashion and fleeting trends, Place of Ëlms stands firm with a clear message:We don't just wear clothes-we wear our values.View the full campaign on placeofelmsRead our feature in The Manual Magazine

