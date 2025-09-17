EQS-News: PAUL Tech AG / Key word(s): Financing/Results Forecast

PAUL Tech announces intended refinancing of its 2020/2025 bond through issuance of a Nordic Bond and confirms positive outlook for 2025

Mannheim, 17 September 2025 – PAUL Tech AG (the“ Company ”) intends to refinance its existing EUR 35 million 2020/2025 bond through the issuance of a new Senior Secured Green Bond 2025/2029.



Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch, has been mandated as Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner, alongside B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Aktiengesellschaft as Manager and Joint Bookrunner. The Company is also being advised by Lewisfield as Financial Advisor. Marketing activities as part of a roadshow with institutional investors will commence today, 17 September.



The Nordic Bond will be offered via private placement to institutional investors, with a minimum subscription amount of EUR 100,000. Upon successful placement, the issuer will call and redeem the existing bond early in accordance with its terms and conditions.



CEO Sascha Müller:“We are very pleased to be driving PAUL Tech's expansion as a leading provider of intelligent sector-coupled heating solutions through the issuance of the Nordic Bond. With PAUL Net Zero, we are taking a bold step forward: by 2027, we will enable climate-neutral heating for the first 100,000 rental units – benefiting tenants, property owners and investors alike. This marks a decisive contribution to the heating transition in existing buildings. It is high time to accelerate the transformation to climate neutrality with scalable, smart solutions like PAUL Net Zero.”



In the first half of 2025, the Company generated total revenues of EUR 30.83 million, supported by a very strong second quarter, and achieved an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 3.81 million (unadjusted: EUR 0.88 million). The net result after taxes amounted to EUR -2.77 million.



Based on this performance, the Company confirms its full-year guidance for 2025: revenues of up to EUR 80 million, EBITDA in the low double-digit million range, and a net profit in the single-digit million range.



PAUL Tech AG, headquartered in Mannheim, transforms existing properties into green and valuable assets. With our AI-powered technology PAUL Net Zero, we turn buildings into energy-efficient, climate-friendly investments – while increasing their returns. Through the intelligent combination of heat pumps, photovoltaics and digital control, our clients achieve top energy efficiency ratings and meet future ESG requirements. As a partner to leading real estate companies, we already manage 160,000 residential units on their journey towards a sustainable future.



PAUL Tech AG - Pioneering Energy Transition





Press Contact

Klaus Schmidtke

Head of Corporate Affairs / Spokesman

Theodor-Heuss-Anlage 12

68165 Mannheim



+49 151 46680605

...



