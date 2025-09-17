We Will Give You A Bihar That Gives Jobs, Respect, Security: Tejashwi On Day Two Of Bihar Adhikar Yatra

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 17 (IANS) On the second day of his Bihar Adhikar Yatra, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, branding him 'Cheat Minister' and not Chief Minister. He promised the people of the state that "we will give you a Bihar that gives employment, respect, and security."

Addressing a large rally in Bakhtiyarpur, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Nitish Kumar was copying the ideas for welfare schemes announced during public meetings by him.

“Whatever schemes I announce for the welfare of the people, he adopts them. I announced the 'Mai Bahen Maan Yojana' under which every woman would get Rs 2,500 monthly in her bank account after the formation of the Grand Alliance government in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has now announced a one-time loan of Rs 10,000 for women. Just to grab women's votes, he comes up with such schemes. That's why I call him a 'Cheat Minister', not chief minister.”

LoP Tejashwi Yadav further accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of lacking vision and merely imitating the RJD's promises.

On social security pension, Tejashwi Yadav said,“We promised Rs 1,500 per month for widows, elderly, and disabled individuals. Nitish Kumar increased it only from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100. Why didn't he do this in the last 20 years?”

On electricity, he stated:“We promised 200 units free for every household. He has given only 125 units.”

On examination fees, Tejashwi Yadav said:“We promised zero fees for all competitive exams under the Bihar government. He fixed it at just Rs 100.”

Calling the NDA government visionless, he said Nitish Kumar was in immense fear of losing the upcoming Assembly elections, and that is why he was copying every scheme of the Grand Alliance.

Tejashwi Yadav urged the public to support him, making several promises on the welfare measures that would be undertaken if the Grand Alliance comes to power. Tejashwi Yadav stated that his government would end migration by creating jobs in Bihar.

“We will restart closed sugar mills, establish food processing units and industries to generate employment opportunities and provide a crime-free and corruption-free government,” he said.

“Support me in forming the Grand Alliance government. We will give you a Bihar that gives employment, respect, and security,” Tejashwi Yadav told the crowd.

The Bihar Adhikar Yatra, which began on September 16 from Jehanabad, will cover multiple districts over five days, with Tejashwi Yadav addressing rallies and road shows across the state.