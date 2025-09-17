Capshift Reveals Record Year With $530 Million Mobilized In 2025 Impact Report

Firm expands impact universe to 1,500+ opportunities in proprietary Research Engine, accelerating growth across impact offerings and capital deployed.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CapShift , the backbone of impact investing solutions for many of the world's largest financial, charitable, and corporate institutions, today released its 2025 Impact Report . The report details a record year in which CapShift mobilized more than half a billion dollars into impact investments - the largest annual total in the firm's history and nearly 70% higher than in 2024. On the heels of surpassing $1 billion catalyzed since inception earlier this year, the new results reflect how quickly CapShift is capturing accelerating demand for scalable ways to align portfolios with social and environmental goals.Throughout the past year, CapShift supported its growing client base of more than 50 financial advisors, donor-advised funds, foundations, and family offices to broaden access to high-quality impact solutions. The firm's platform enabled these institutions to identify opportunities, engage clients, and deploy capital efficiently, underscoring CapShift's role as a critical infrastructure provider for making impact investing a reality at scale. This year's report captures not only record levels of capital mobilization, but also the growing integration of impact strategies into mainstream wealth and philanthropic management.“Our milestone deployment this year reflects the growing demand from institutions and their clients and highlights the critical role our platform plays in delivering the infrastructure to make high-quality, personalized impact portfolios possible at scale,” said Adam Rein, co-founder and CEO of CapShift.“Surpassing both $1 billion in total capital mobilized while moving over half a billion in a single year show significant momentum - not only in CapShift's growth trajectory, but in the broader movement to embed impact into wealth management. It demonstrates that institutions and families are no longer experimenting at the margins but embracing impact as a core part of their investment strategy.”The new report highlights CapShift's rapid expansion of impact opportunities available to institutions and their clients. Its industry-leading Research Engine nearly doubled in size in the past year, now featuring over 1,500 curated offerings - up from roughly 800 in 2024. Collectively, these opportunities represent nearly $220 billion in offerings across private equity, venture capital, private credit, real assets, and recoverable grants. This breadth of access makes it easier than ever for advisors and philanthropic providers to design customized impact portfolios suited to any client interest area.Capital mobilization translates into real-world outcomes. In the past year alone, CapShift clients allocated dollars to 115 funds and organizations advancing solutions in areas such as climate change, health equity, affordable housing, and inclusive finance. By embedding measurement and accountability into its platform, CapShift strengthens trust and transparency in the impact investing ecosystem.“Institutions that can translate client interest in impact into high-quality investment programs will define the future of wealth and philanthropy,” said Liz Sessler, President and Chief Operating Officer of CapShift.“CapShift is proud to power that movement and to help channel capital at the scale needed to confront urgent global challenges.”As it looks to its next billions mobilized, CapShift continues to expand its technology and advisory capabilities to meet rising demand. The firm is enhancing its AI-driven tools designed to support advisors and financial professionals in impact investing education and deepen client engagement. These initiatives underscore CapShift's commitment to equipping the financial ecosystem with the resources needed to harness capital as a force for meaningful change.

Nicky Wu

CapShift

+1 857-228-6541

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.