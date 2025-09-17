Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait's NDHR Joins Emergency Arab Meeting On Israeli Human Rights Violations


2025-09-17 06:05:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's National Diwan for Human Rights (NDHR) joined an emergency General Assembly meeting of the Arab Network of National Human Rights Institutions (ANNHRI), held online from Doha under the theme "Israeli aggression on Gaza: toward an inclusive Arab rights response."
NDHR said in a press statement on Wednesday that the meeting reviewed the impact of serious violations and the military escalation in the Palestinian territories, including direct attacks on civilians and spillover to Qatar, warning of risks to international peace and regional security.
Participants discussed ways to confront the violations and stressed closer coordination, exchange of views and expertise among national rights institutions, and stronger cooperation with regional and international organizations, the statement said.
Representing Kuwait, Minister Plenipotentiary Anas Al-Shaheen - chair of the Diwan's Tripartite Steering Committee - reiterated Kuwait's full solidarity with the Palestinian people and rejection of Israeli violations, calling for legal steps to ensure accountability.
The meeting urged stronger international pressure, systematic documentation of abuses, regular reports to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), and action to enforce justice for violations. (end)
