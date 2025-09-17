CM Nitish Transfers Rs 5,000 To Contractual Workers On Vishwakarma Puja, PM Modi's Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 17 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday transferred Rs 5,000 as a direct financial assistance to construction workers across the state, a move being described in political circles as a major step ahead of the upcoming elections.

The financial assistance was given on the occasion of Vishwakarma puja and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Under the Annual Clothing Assistance Scheme of the Bihar government, Rs 802.46 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of 16.4 lakh construction workers.

Nitish Kumar, in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, also launched a Pratigya web portal dedicated to contractual workers in Patna.

After the launch of the web portal, CM Nitish Kumar said the initiative is aimed at honouring the contribution of workers.

"Our working brothers and sisters are the real strength. Without their development, Bihar's progress is incomplete," he said.

Political observers view this as a masterstroke by the JD(U)-BJP alliance, as the direct cash transfer not only provides economic relief but also sends a strong political message to the working class.

CM Nitish emphasised that bringing marginalised sections into the mainstream remains the government's priority.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to honour the hard work and contributions of workers," he added.

Following this move of Nitish Kumar, Congress and RJD leaders alleged that he is using the state exchequer to woo voters ahead of the elections.

In contrast, JD(U) and BJP leaders have projected the scheme as a reflection of their government's commitment to workers' welfare.

The Chief Minister also extended birthday wishes to PM Modi, praising his efforts for the nation's progress - a gesture seen as consolidating his ties with the BJP-led central leadership.

Political observers note that this Rs 5,000 gift ahead of the festive season could prove a powerful electoral tool, both in mobilising worker support and in reinforcing the JD(U)-BJP alliance.