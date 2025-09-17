UK, US To Tighten Crypto Ties Exploring Joint Digital Securities Sandbox

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) The UK and United States are poised to announce closer cooperation on cryptocurrencies and other digital assets after talks led by UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The push includes work toward aligning approaches on stablecoins and exploring a cross-border digital securities sandbox to trial blockchain in capital markets.

The latest engagement followed a Downing Street roundtable on Sept. 15 co-hosted by Reeves and Bessent, timed with the US state visit.

Senior executives from major financial firms were present as both governments courted transatlantic investment and outlined priorities for financial innovation.



Stablecoin alignment: Harmonizing rules for fiat-pegged tokens could cut fragmentation costs for issuers like Circle and exchanges operating across both markets, and reduce frictions for institutional users. UK officials have already signaled a lighter approach for overseas issuers, a stance broadly consistent with anticipated US policymaking.

Sandbox momentum: The UK's home-market Digital Securities Sandbox (DSS) run by the Bank of England and FCA is live and taking shape. A joint, cross-border version under exploration would let firms test tokenized securities and settlement rails under coordinated guardrails in both jurisdictions. Market structure tailwinds: London's exchange infrastructure is already moving on-chain for private markets; LSEG launched a blockchain-based platform yesterday, strengthening the UK's tokenization stack as policy converges with the US.

The need for the partnershipThe policy backdrop

The UK's approach has recently evolved: HM Treasury proposed rules that would not force foreign stablecoin issuers to be UK-regulated simply because their tokens are used by UK customers, aimed at keeping Britain attractive for crypto commerce while supervising on-shore activities.

Tensions remain over the Bank of England's consultation to cap holdings of systemic stablecoins, £10k–£20k for individuals and up to £10m for businesses, meant as a transitional guardrail. Industry groups argue caps would be hard to enforce and risk pushing activity offshore, underscoring why UK–US alignment is in focus this week.