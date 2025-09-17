UK, US To Tighten Crypto Ties Exploring Joint Digital Securities Sandbox
The push includes work toward aligning approaches on stablecoins and exploring a cross-border digital securities sandbox to trial blockchain in capital markets.
The latest engagement followed a Downing Street roundtable on Sept. 15 co-hosted by Reeves and Bessent, timed with the US state visit.
Senior executives from major financial firms were present as both governments courted transatlantic investment and outlined priorities for financial innovation.The need for the partnership
Stablecoin alignment: Harmonizing rules for fiat-pegged tokens could cut fragmentation costs for issuers like Circle and exchanges operating across both markets, and reduce frictions for institutional users. UK officials have already signaled a lighter approach for overseas issuers, a stance broadly consistent with anticipated US policymaking.
Sandbox momentum: The UK's home-market Digital Securities Sandbox (DSS) run by the Bank of England and FCA is live and taking shape. A joint, cross-border version under exploration would let firms test tokenized securities and settlement rails under coordinated guardrails in both jurisdictions.
Market structure tailwinds: London's exchange infrastructure is already moving on-chain for private markets; LSEG launched a blockchain-based platform yesterday, strengthening the UK's tokenization stack as policy converges with the US.
The UK's approach has recently evolved: HM Treasury proposed rules that would not force foreign stablecoin issuers to be UK-regulated simply because their tokens are used by UK customers, aimed at keeping Britain attractive for crypto commerce while supervising on-shore activities.
Tensions remain over the Bank of England's consultation to cap holdings of systemic stablecoins, £10k–£20k for individuals and up to £10m for businesses, meant as a transitional guardrail. Industry groups argue caps would be hard to enforce and risk pushing activity offshore, underscoring why UK–US alignment is in focus this week.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment