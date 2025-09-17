Notified Co-Hosts Investor Relations Forum In Shenzhen With Futu And Nasdaq
A highlight of the forum is Eric Liu , Notified's Greater China Senior Director, presenting latest trend and best practices in IR communications. His session will cover topics such as global investor outreach, retail engagement and utilization of AI in the industry among others.
In addition to Eric, the forum also features 3 other distinguished speakers:
- Yang Ning, Partner at FUTU's Investment Business Center Chris Hao , Chief Representative of Nasdaq China; Susie Ye , Commercial Strategy, Asia Pacific, Nasdaq
This forum underscores the strategic alliance between Notified and Futu. Futu, a leading fintech company, is dedicated to providing retail investors, enterprises, and institutions with fully digital financial services across multiple markets. Futu provides Employee Stock Ownership Plan solutions, initial public offering distribution, and investor relations and public relations services through its institutional and corporate services brand, becoming the go-to partner of many well-known companies.
*Note: Securities-related services such as IPO distribution are provided by Futu's licensed subsidiaries.
About Notified
We are Notified, and your story goes here . As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step-whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.
Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)
About Futu
Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu") (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced fintech company transforming the investing experience by offering fully digital financial services in multiple markets. Futu Holdings' subsidiaries hold more than 100 licenses and qualifications across various markets globally, including the United States, Hong Kong, Canada, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia and Australia.
Media Contact:
Khoo Chong Thye 邱宗泰
...
