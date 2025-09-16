Avalon To Present At The Water Tower Research Small Cap Symposium Series

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("" or the ""), a Canadian critical minerals company advancing lithium and rare earth projects vital to North America's supply chain security, today announced that Scott Monteith, President & CEO, and Lorin Crenshaw, CFO, will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research Small Cap Symposium Series themed, "Critical Elements Mining and Processing Infrastructure Buildout: A Matter of National Security", on Wednesday, September 17th.

The discussion will focus on Avalon's strategy to evolve from a long-standing explorer to a strategic mid-stream processor and active developer of its critical mineral assets, highlighting the attributes of its rare earth and lithium assets and the multiple pathways the company is pursuing to unlock shareholder value.

The episode of the Water Tower Research Small-Cap Spotlight podcast, titled "Critical Elements Mining and Processing Infrastructure Buildout: A Matter of National Security" (Episode #149), will be available beginning Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Investors and stakeholders are invited to listen on their preferred podcast platform, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or directly through Avalon's corporate website for ease of access. All available listening platforms can be accessed via the following link: .

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential for Canada's future. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc., Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility will serve as a vital link between northern Ontario's lithium resources and the growing EV battery manufacturing base in southern Ontario and North America. Through a joint venture with SCR-Sibelco NV, Avalon is advancing the Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario, as well as continuing exploration at its Snowbank lithium and Lilypad lithium-cesium deposits. The Company is also advancing the Nechalacho Rare Earths and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories. This deposit contains all light and heavy rare earth elements, as well as yttrium, zirconium, tantalum, and niobium-critical minerals used in advanced technologies across the communications, defense, clean tech, and energy sectors.