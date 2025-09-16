Benavest Highlights Longstanding ACA Partnership With Unitedhealthcare Individual & Family Across 23 States
Licensed BenaVest agents can currently offer UnitedHealthcare Individual & Family ACA plans in the following states: Alabama (AL), Arizona (AZ), Colorado (CO), Florida (FL), Georgia (GA), Illinois (IL), Kansas (KS), Louisiana (LA), Maryland (MD), Michigan (MI), Mississippi (MS), Missouri (MO), North Carolina (NC), New Jersey (NJ), Ohio (OH), Oklahoma (OK), South Carolina (SC), Tennessee (TN), Texas (TX), Virginia (VA), Washington (WA), Wisconsin (WI), and Wyoming (WY).
UnitedHealthcare Individual & Family's ACA plans combine broad provider access, cost-effective options, and consumer-focused features, making them a go-to choice for both agents and clients seeking a balance of value and reliability.
As part of our ongoing partnership, agents contracted with BenaVest receive:
. Direct access to UnitedHealthcare Individual & Family ACA contracting
. Live UnitedHealthcare Individual & Family ACA training webinars through InsureUniversity
. Marketing toolkits and lead programs
. Personalized agent onboarding and support
. Competitive commissions and bonuses
. Resources to maximize enrollments during OEP and AEP
About BenaVest
BenaVest is a national Field Marketing Organization dedicated to helping agents grow with ACA, Medicare, life, and ancillary products. Through advanced training, contracting tools, and expert support, BenaVest delivers everything agents need to succeed-including:
. Weekly webinars and platform training
. Top-tier carrier access
. Free marketing platforms
. Comprehensive support from real people
Agents across the country trust BenaVest to fuel their success in the health insurance market.
“UnitedHealthcare Individual & Family has consistently proven to be a foundational partner in our ACA portfolio,” said Hugo Humanchumo, Agent Relations Manager at BenaVest.“Their commitment to innovation and nationwide reach makes them a carrier we're proud to align with year after year.”
Agents interested in contracting with UnitedHealthcare Individual & Family through BenaVest InsureUniversity can visit or call the Broker Support Line at (800) 893-7201 .
This press release reflects the latest update as of August 20, 2025. Stay connected to BenaVest's official communication channels for future carrier announcements and ACA expansion opportunities that continue to support your growth as a BenaVest Health Insurance agent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment