Benavest Highlights Longstanding ACA Partnership With Unitedhealthcare Individual & Family Across 23 States

MENAFN - GetNews)BenaVest proudly continues its longstanding partnership with, one of the most recognized and respected names in health insurance. This powerful collaboration enables BenaVest Health Insurance agents to offer UnitedHealthcare Individual & Family's ACA Marketplace plans across, supporting the mission to make affordable, accessible coverage available to more individuals and families nationwide.

Licensed BenaVest agents can currently offer UnitedHealthcare Individual & Family ACA plans in the following states: Alabama (AL), Arizona (AZ), Colorado (CO), Florida (FL), Georgia (GA), Illinois (IL), Kansas (KS), Louisiana (LA), Maryland (MD), Michigan (MI), Mississippi (MS), Missouri (MO), North Carolina (NC), New Jersey (NJ), Ohio (OH), Oklahoma (OK), South Carolina (SC), Tennessee (TN), Texas (TX), Virginia (VA), Washington (WA), Wisconsin (WI), and Wyoming (WY).

UnitedHealthcare Individual & Family's ACA plans combine broad provider access, cost-effective options, and consumer-focused features, making them a go-to choice for both agents and clients seeking a balance of value and reliability.

As part of our ongoing partnership, agents contracted with BenaVest receive:

. Direct access to UnitedHealthcare Individual & Family ACA contracting

. Live UnitedHealthcare Individual & Family ACA training webinars through InsureUniversity

. Marketing toolkits and lead programs

. Personalized agent onboarding and support

. Competitive commissions and bonuses

. Resources to maximize enrollments during OEP and AEP

About BenaVest

BenaVest is a national Field Marketing Organization dedicated to helping agents grow with ACA, Medicare, life, and ancillary products. Through advanced training, contracting tools, and expert support, BenaVest delivers everything agents need to succeed-including:

. Weekly webinars and platform training

. Top-tier carrier access

. Free marketing platforms

. Comprehensive support from real people

Agents across the country trust BenaVest to fuel their success in the health insurance market.

“UnitedHealthcare Individual & Family has consistently proven to be a foundational partner in our ACA portfolio,” said Hugo Humanchumo, Agent Relations Manager at BenaVest.“Their commitment to innovation and nationwide reach makes them a carrier we're proud to align with year after year.”

Agents interested in contracting with UnitedHealthcare Individual & Family through BenaVest InsureUniversity can visit or call the Broker Support Line at (800) 893-7201 .

This press release reflects the latest update as of August 20, 2025. Stay connected to BenaVest's official communication channels for future carrier announcements and ACA expansion opportunities that continue to support your growth as a BenaVest Health Insurance agent.