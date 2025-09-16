Geotab's New AI Dash Cam Slashes Risky Driving Behaviors By Up To 95% With In Cab Verbal Alerts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest video intelligence solution transforms fleet safety by empowering drivers with instant support

SYDNEY, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab , a global leader in connected vehicle solutions and asset management, today announced the launch of the GO Focus Plus AI dash cam and its new video intelligence platform dual-facing dash cam is designed to address a critical industry need by delivering proactive, in-cab voice support that helps drivers self-correct risky habits. In a recent large pilot, the voice coaching functionality helped reduce tailgating by 90% and phone use by 95%. This system turns every alert into a coaching opportunity, aiming to prevent accidents and create a measurable impact on fleet safety culture.

The transportation industry is at a crucial juncture. The Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics reports that from June 2024 to June 2025, there were 1,329 road deaths recorded in Australia, a 3.3% increase to the previous year.

A recent Geotab survey noted that drivers believe there is an increase in driving accidents, with 34% having considered leaving the profession in the year prior. Commercial drivers face long hours, unpredictable conditions, stress and wellness challenges, and even unfair blame in incidents. At the same time, fleet managers are dealing with rising costs, the vital need to keep their workforce safe, and the need to protect the company's reputation. These challenges have a profound human and financial impact, directly affecting driver well-being, business vitality, and the safety of our shared roads.

"The transport industry is under pressure like never before”, said Fernando Ferreira, Associate Vice President, Safety Solutions, Asia Pacific and Latin America, Geotab.“From driver shortages to rising costs and increasing safety risks, fleets are being stretched on all sides. Drivers are also facing huge challenges - long hours, unpredictable conditions and sometimes unfair blame when incidents occur. Our new video intelligence platform is designed to make things easier, not harder, by delivering proactive coaching and practical insights right when they're needed most. It's a big step towards safer fleets, healthier drivers, and building confidence behind the wheel, which ultimately benefits everyone on the road."

"Fleets don't just need more data, they need smarter ways to use it. With the GO Focus Plus AI dash cam, we're combining Geotab's connected vehicle insights with intelligent, in-cab coaching to give drivers instant support exactly when they need it. At the same time, fleet managers get the tools to foster a culture of safety that feels supportive rather than punitive, turning every alert into an opportunity for learning. This is about more than technology - it's about making sure every driver gets home safe at the end of the day, while helping businesses stay resilient and competitive in a challenging industry." said Sean Killen, Vice President, Global Markets, Geotab

Key Features of the GO Focus Plus



Proactive Driver Coaching: The AI dash cam provides instant, in-cab voice prompts to drivers when risky behaviors like distracted driving (e.g., phone use, fatigue) or tailgating,are detected, helping them correct habits.

Targeted Fleet Management: AI-driven video intelligence surfaces the most urgent risks and repeat patterns for quick review, eliminating the need for fleet managers to sort through extensive footage. Each alert includes video and contextual data, enabling targeted and effective coaching. Seamless Workflow and Safety Culture : The MyGeotab platform allows for a seamless workflow, including the assignment, tracking, and recognition of progress, reinforcing a strong culture of safety within the fleet.



Improve Fleet Safety with Geotab's Evolving AI Video Intelligence Platform

Geotab's video intelligence platform is built to continuously evolve. Its advanced AI models refine detection and coaching automatically with every update, ensuring fleets always have the smartest, sharpest tools to stay ahead of risk without extra administrative work. The platform's open architecture is designed to support a growing family of advanced cameras, with new models and capabilities planned in the coming months.

The new video intelligence platform, with the GO Focus Plus AI dash cam, represents a significant step forward in Geotab's commitment to fleet safety, uniting driving data and video, to deliver a complete picture of risk and a path for improvement. It marks the next chapter for Geotab, dedicated to helping fleets create safer roads and a stronger, more supportive operation.

Learn more about the GO Focus Plus and Geotab's new Video Intelligence Platform on our website.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, helping fleets boost their efficiency and management. We use advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing costs and driving efficiency. Supported by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 customers worldwide, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, mid-sized fleets, and the biggest public sector fleets globally, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorisations. Our open platform, network of excellent partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of ready-to-go third-party solutions for fleets. This year, we are celebrating 25 years of innovation. Find out more at , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Edelman for Geotab

Varsha Viswanath

...