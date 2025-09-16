Expert With Bayer Discusses The U.S. Launch Of Aspirina Families With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bayer's Aspirina – the #1 Pain Relief Option in Mexico – is Now Available in the U.S., Providing a Familiar and Effective Pain Relief Option to Hispanic Communities

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayer's Aspirina, the #1 pain relief option in Mexico* and a leading brand across Latin America, is now available in the United States. Recently, Dr. Natalia Serrano, the Global Medical Business Lead, Aspirin at Bayer, participated in a nationwide media tour to discuss the US Aspirina launch, the importance of product familiarity and providing effective and accessible pain relief options.

As the Hispanic population in the U.S. continues to grow - currently representing 19 percent of the population and projected to reach 28 percent by 2060 - providing familiar healthcare options becomes increasingly important. Aspirina has been available for decades in Mexico and Latin America, and is a well-known pain relief option for everyday aches and pains.

Many U.S. consumers of Hispanic origin grew up with Bayer's Aspirina, building familiarity over generations. In Mexico, Aspirina maintains a 99 percent awareness rate, with 67 percent of consumers using it regularly. Its availability in the U.S. provides families with a product they know so they can maintain cultural connections.

Aspirina is available at select Walmart and Walgreens, making it easy for families to find the pain relief they know.

For more information on Aspirina visit .

*Last 52-week period volume sales

About Dr. Natalia Serrano

Dr. Natalia Serrano is a medical doctor with a master's degree in International Public Health and a fellowship in Epidemiology, with over a decade of global experience in the pharmaceutical industry. She currently serves as Senior Associate Director, Global Medical Affairs at Bayer, where she leads strategic initiatives to support evidence generation, medical engagement, and product innovation across the analgesic and respiratory health categories. In her role, she helps shape global research strategies and works cross-functionally to generate meaningful evidence that informs scientific and commercial decision-making. She is a published author, with her 2024 paper, "The mutually reinforcing dynamics between pain and stress: mechanisms, impacts, and management strategies," featured in a peer-reviewed journal.

