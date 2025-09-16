Turbo Energy Stock Shoots Up Over 460% To Hit A Record High Today Find Out More

Shares of Turbo Energy S.A. (TURB), an AI-powered solar energy storage solutions provider, shot up over 460% to hit an all-time intraday high of over $20 on Tuesday afternoon.

The company has secured a contract in Spain to deploy projects totaling 366 megawatt-hours (MWh) of capacity. The deal, valued at approximately $53 million, will be implemented over the next two years across more than ten industrial sites.

At the time of writing, Turbo Energy stock had pared some of its gains and was trading just above the $15 mark. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'extremely bullish' territory amid 'extremely high' message volume levels.

TURB's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:45 a.m. ET on Sep. 16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Both retail sentiment and message volume were at a year high. Stocktwits users lauded the stock and said they are adding to their position.

The client for the project is a large construction industry group, and Turbo Energy will manage the installation and integration of its systems, as well as its AI-driven energy management software. The solutions are designed to help factories run more efficiently, cut energy costs, and protect against unpredictable power prices.

The systems will use the SUNBOX Industry platform introduced in 2024. It supports scalable power levels from 30 kW to 2,000 kW and storage capacity from 30 kWh to 4,000 kWh. Deploying these systems across diverse sites will help the industrial client reduce costs and improve energy security.

The company's AI-based solar energy storage systems are designed for homes, businesses, and industrial users, and are available across Europe, North America, and South America.

Turbo Energy stock has gained over 603% year-to-date and over 1,028% in the last 12 months.

