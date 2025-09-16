Marc Weinstock Exits Paramount As Global Marketing Chief Amid Skydance Merger And Major Leadership Changes
The move comes as Josh Goldstine, formerly of Warner Bros., is reportedly finalising a deal to take over as Paramount 's new head of marketing and distribution. The leadership shake-up reflects a major restructuring of the company as it adjusts to new ownership and strategic direction.
Weinstock joined Paramount in February 2019 and was promoted in 2022 to oversee the studio's global marketing and distribution team. Under his leadership, Paramount delivered 20 No. 1 box office films, including the record-breaking success of 'Top Gun: Maverick ', which became the studio's highest-grossing film of all time and played a major role in bringing audiences back to cinemas after the pandemic.Also Read | Paramount Skydance plans cash bid for Warner Bros Discovery, including HBO, CNN
Other major successes during his tenure include the horror hit 'Smile', which became Paramount's third-most profitable film of the last decade, and the recent release 'A Quiet Place : Day One', which set a new franchise record.
Weinstock was widely praised for his creative and unconventional marketing tactics. For example, he led a campaign for 'Scream VI' where people dressed as the iconic Ghostface killer appeared in public spaces, frightening locals and even prompting police calls. Another campaign for 'Smile' involved hiring actors to sit behind home plate at MLB games, grinning eerily on live TV - a move that went viral and generated huge publicity.
Also Read | Paramounts new owners to increase film production, hang on to cable networks
“Thinking outside the box has always been my approach to capturing the zeitgeist in film marketing,” Weinstock has said of his style.Where did Marc Weinstock work before Paramount?
Before joining Paramount, Weinstock was president at Annapurna Pictures, where he negotiated a major distribution and marketing deal with MGM . He also held senior roles at 20th Century Fox and Sony Pictures, where he helped promote high-profile films such as 'Logan ', 'The Revenant', 'Hidden Figures', 'Skyfall', 'Deadpool', and 'The Martian'.Also Read | ‘The Revenant’, ‘The Martian’ win big at Golden Globes
Weinstock's next move has not yet been announced, but his impact on modern film marketing - particularly in reviving box office momentum post-pandemic - is expected to be remembered as one of his key contributions to the industry.
