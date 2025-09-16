Synapse Power Officially Launches Synapse Console, Ushering In A Transparent Era For GPU-Based Infrastructure Contribution

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)After months of anticipation in the AI infrastructure space,has officially launched its much-awaited, a user-facing dashboard that redefines how developers, contributors, and infrastructure partners interact with high-performance GPU workloads.







Synapse - already recognized across the industry for its clean-energy-backed data centers and performance-based compute orchestration - now offers a gateway that is as transparent as the infrastructure it runs. The launch represents a pivotal step toward making compute participation more open, accountable, and accessible to contributors worldwide.

From Invisible Compute to Full Transparency

For years, contributors powering AI and rendering workloads had little visibility into where their compute was going - or what value it created. Synapse Console changes that.

With this new platform, contributors can:



Activate GPU compute plans (nodes) across different performance tiers

Track real-time GPU utilization and workload type (e.g., AI model training, blockchain validation, 3D rendering)

Earn XNAP tokens daily, directly linked to the actual value their node contributes Monitor historical performance, energy usage, and overall system health with full reporting

This transparency is designed to give individuals and organizations a more active role in the infrastructure economy. Instead of“blindly” renting out resources, contributors gain clarity into what their compute is doing, when it is being used, and how it is rewarded.

“The Synapse Console gives infrastructure contributors a real seat at the table,” said David Visher, CEO of Synapse Power .“You're no longer handing over power without understanding its impact. Now, you can see exactly what your node is doing - and what you're earning - in real time.”

What the Industry Has Been Waiting For

The launch of Synapse Console is more than a feature release - it is the beginning of a fundamental shift in digital infrastructure economics.

For decades, large-scale hyperscalers dominated access to compute resources, while contributors and smaller participants had limited transparency. With Synapse Console, the model flips: contributors receive visibility, real-time reporting, and compensation tied directly to performance.

Unlike speculative mining or passive staking models, Synapse Console contributors provide real-world compute power . Workloads include:



Training large-scale AI and machine learning models

Supporting rendering pipelines for gaming, film, and 3D content Running blockchain validation tasks and distributed applications

Compensation is directly tied to workload value, eliminating reliance on volatile markets and ensuring rewards reflect measurable performance outputs.

Building on Synapse's existing traction across the UK and North American markets, where the company operates renewable-powered Tier-III data centers with 640+ GPUs already deployed , this launch signals a scaling-up of Synapse's mission: making infrastructure contribution transparent, accountable, and inclusive.

The XNAP Economy – Backed by Performance

Central to this launch is Synapse Power's proprietary token, XNAP , which serves as the backbone of the contributor reward system. Unlike hype-driven or speculative tokens, XNAP is built on utility and measurable performance.



Daily issuance of XNAP is calculated against real compute output

A fixed conversion model ensures rewards remain consistent and transparent Contributors can withdraw earnings with liquidity and confidence

This design enables participants to engage in a token economy that is tied to real-world value creation rather than market speculation. As workloads expand, XNAP's utility deepens, creating a sustainable ecosystem where token rewards directly reflect infrastructure contribution.

A New Era of Participation

The Synapse Console launch marks the start of a new era in decentralized participation. Where once only hyperscalers dictated access to compute resources, Synapse is opening the doors to:



Individual contributors who want to earn by running nodes

Small and medium-sized teams building AI and digital applications Ecosystem partners seeking to plug into a transparent, scalable infrastructure

By democratizing access and giving contributors clear visibility into utilization and rewards, Synapse Power is bridging the gap between large-scale data infrastructure and the individuals powering the global AI revolution.

“This isn't just a product launch - it's a new chapter in how infrastructure works,” added Visher.“With Synapse Console, we're proving that the future of compute belongs to everyone who contributes, not just the incumbents who control access.”

Powering the Future of Compute

As AI, blockchain, and high-performance workloads continue to accelerate, demand for GPU power has never been higher. Synapse Power's vision is to meet that demand through a network of clean-energy-backed data centers and contributors who can trust that their participation is both meaningful and rewarded.

With transparency at its core, the Synapse Console ensures that every contributor has a clear view of their role in powering the global AI boom. Whether it's training the next generation of large language models, running real-time simulations, or enabling creative industries to push boundaries, contributors are now part of the story.

Synapse Console is now live at: