Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Slams Israeli Occupation's Strike Against Qatar At UNHRC Emergency Session


2025-09-16 03:05:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Tuesday renewed its strong condemnation of the attack on Qatar by Israeli occupation forces, calling it a flagrant breach of international law and a serious threat to regional stability and international peace and security.
The statement was delivered by Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Naser Al-Hayen, at an emergency session convened during the UN Human Rights Council's (UNHRC) 60th session at Kuwait's request on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), alongside Pakistan for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
Kuwait reiterated its support for Qatar and the measures it takes to safeguard its security, stability, and sovereignty, and to protect citizens and residents, Al-Hayen said.
He urged the UN and the international community to fulfill their duties, act to halt systematic Israeli aggression in the region, and hold perpetrators responsible for crimes against civilians accountable. (end)
