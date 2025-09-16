SEIU Local 2 Janitors Vote Overwhelmingly To Authorize Strike At The University Of Winnipeg

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) University's cleaning contractor using delay tactics, according to the Union

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contracted janitors at the University of Winnipeg have voted unanimously to strike. The Union's bargaining committee has concluded five days of bargaining with the University's cleaning contractor, Dexterra Group, but remain far apart on some key issues, like wages. As of today, the workers will be in a legal strike position by the end of the week, but Dexterra is using delay tactics, according to the Union.

“It doesn't cover my family expenses,” said Selim Osman, one of the overnight workers at the University about his wages.“I manage by squeezing my life each day.”

Osman has been working at the university for a year, makes only $15.96 per hour, and has no health benefits or paid sick days. He has to work a second job as cashier at convenience store to make ends meet. He's married and has a two-year old daughter.

Going on strike is not Osman and his co-workers' first choice, but they are ready to take action to earn respect - and a fair wage - for the work they perform for the campus community.

Yesterday, Dexterra filed an application at the Manitoba Labour Relations board to extend the freeze provision in what SEIU believes is an attempt to further delay reaching a fair deal. The Union had been prepared to meet with the company last week and this week to reach a fair deal and prevent a strike. Rather than meeting to negotiate, the company said it would be filing for conciliation but instead filed for the extension.

The granting of an extension would prevent workers from being in a legal strike position until the winter months – something the Union believes is no coincidence.

Cleaners at the University of Winnipeg, many of whom are new immigrants to Canada, organized a union in the spring of 2025. Dexterra's management didn't respond well to the workers' unionizing drive. Several cleaners reported numerous violations of the Manitoba employment standards code by Dexterra. SEIU filed Unfair Labour Practice complaints against the company alleging managers going into janitors' personal cellphones and communicating to the labour board through their personal emails, among other allegations. Hearings dates at the Manitoba Labour Board are set for October and November.

Osman and his co-workers are the lowest paid workers on campus. Some progress was made at the bargaining table. In fact, the parties agreed on 97 different articles. However, Dexterra has been unwilling to agree to meaningful wage increases, has failed to agree to basic language around job security and workload, and has refused to agree to other provisions that Dexterra cleaners have secured in Collective Bargaining Agreements elsewhere.

Dexterra workers have successfully unionized through SEIU's Justice for Janitors campaign in cities across Canada. In addition to the cleaners at UWinnipeg, SEIU Local 2 represents over 10,000 cleaners in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Dexterra Group is a multinational property services provider. According to their website the company increased profits in the last financial quarter in 2024 from 8 to 10 million dollars and the company's total revenue in 2024 was one billion dollars.

Located in the heart of Winnipeg, the university's roots date back more than 145 years. As of November 1, 2024, there were almost 9,000 students enrolled.

