Ainewsbreaks Glidelogic Corp. (USOTC: GDLG) Unveils AI-Powered RWA IPO Solution To Streamline Capital Raising And Enhance Liquidity

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Glidelogic (USOTC: GDLG) announced the launch of its enhanced“RWA IPO” compliance solution, leveraging proprietary AI agents to cut months off traditional IPO timelines and reduce costs for issuers. The platform automates project analysis, compliance cross-checks, document preparation, and coordination with legal and financial partners, completing up to 90% of preparatory work. Designed to address challenges of lengthy IPO processes, high costs, and limited liquidity, the solution enables issuers to raise capital faster while providing investors with dual liquidity through SEC/FINRA-regulated ATS platforms in the U.S. and regulated digital securities markets abroad. The system also preserves a compliant pathway for uplisting to Nasdaq or NYSE.

About Glidelogic Corp.

Founded in December 2020 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Glidelogic Corp. is committed to developing AI-based software, fintech solutions, and blockchain technology, as well as providing related consulting services. The company is dedicated to advancing research innovation through strategic academic partnerships, compute-as-equity models, and continuous large-language-model integration.

About AINewsWire

