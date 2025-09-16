Maphabit Launches Redesigned App To Deliver Simpler, More Personalized Support

MapHabit's new home screen allows users a simplified, more personalized experience from day one.

MapHabit's new app map design puts your content front and center.

MapHabit is excited to announce the release of our highly anticipated, redesigned app. Learn more about the changes we made for a simplified experience.

- Matt Golden, MapHabit CEO and Co-Founder

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MapHabit, an award-winning cognitive support platform for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), autism, dementia, and brain injuries, recently announced the launch of its redesigned mobile app , built to make daily routines and support tools simpler, more personalized, and easier to discover.

The new app delivers a refreshed, intuitive design that allows users to focus on what matters most, whether that's wellness, employment, nutrition, or independent living tasks. With updated navigation, customizable user interface, and an improved, more streamlined map creation process, the redesign reflects MapHabit's ongoing commitment to making support more accessible to people with IDD, dementia, autism, brain injuries, and their caregivers.

Designed for simplicity and discovery

The number one driver behind the redesign was ease of use.“We set out to make MapHabit more engaging and easy to use for everyday use,” said Matt Golden, CEO and Co-Founder of MapHabit.“Our latest digital transformation puts simplicity and personalization front and center, so users can quickly locate content and personalize routines that matter most to them.”

Key benefits of the redesign include:

- Simpler navigation: A focused home page and cleaner layout reduce distractions, making it easier to stay engaged and get to the topic you need quickly.

- Personalization: A new Welcome Survey instantly tailors maps to each user's needs, while customizable widgets (Featured Maps, Quick Maps, Daily Schedule, Support Summary) let users prioritize what's most important.

- Faster map creation and discovery: A reimagined map creation process makes adding or updating maps quick and easy. The new map step layout allows for larger photos and videos.

The redesign also lays the foundation for future innovation updates, including AI-powered map creation and interactive features such as advanced editing tools for photo/video overlays and sound effects to provide an enhanced visual learning experience.

What's not changing

The redesigned app keeps everything users already know and love about MapHabit's evidence-driven platform, with no downtime and no disruption to routines. All the core features remain, now with a refreshed look and feel. iOS users will receive the update first, with Android support coming in early 2026.

As the app redesign rolls out, the MapHabit team remains committed to helping individuals, families, and caregivers build independence and reduce stress one daily routine at a time.

About MapHabit

MapHabit is an evidence-based, award-winning platform that provides cognitive support through step-by-step visual mapping. Based in Atlanta, GA, MapHabit empowers individuals with IDD, dementia, autism, or brain injuries to live more independently while reducing stress and improving communication for caregivers and families. Learn more at .

