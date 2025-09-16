EKOUAER Joins The Travel Lounge, In Celebration Of The Emmy Awards, As An Official Partner, Launching The Teddy Collection To Hollywood Celebrities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the most prestigious honors in television, the Emmy Awards represent the pinnacle of creative achievement and industry recognition. To mark this iconic celebration, EKOUAER joined the Emmy Awards Weekend as an official partner of the exclusive Celebrity Travel Lounge-a private, invitation-only gifting experience curated by Caribbean Living and Swanky Retreats editor-in-chief Peta Phipps. Held on September 12 at a discreet luxury venue in Hollywood, the Juniper Garden at the 1Hotel. The event welcomed Emmy nominees, presenters, and entertainment luminaries for a personalized and immersive lifestyle showcase. Ekouaer brought its signature Teddy Collection to the exclusive Celebrity Travel Lounge, held in celebration of the Emmy Awards weekend.









As the sole premium loungewear brand featured in the Celebrity Travel Lounge, EKOUAER gifted hand-selected pieces from its Teddy Collection to a curated list of Emmy-nominated actors and Hollywood's elite-including Yara Shahidi, the acclaimed actress, producer, and activist known for her roles in Grown-ish and Black-ish. Shahidi, along with other distinguished guests, received EKOUAER's signature loungewear-pieces that combine plush fabrics, travel-ready functionality, and timeless design. The Teddy Collection offered these celebrated talents the perfect balance of cozy comfort and refined style, embodying EKOUAER's core values: comfort, elegance, and the quiet luxury of effortless living.





This collaboration not only delivered a refined product experience to Hollywood's elite but also underscored EKOUAER's growing presence within the international entertainment space. By aligning with an event of such cultural and creative significance, the brand reinforced its identity as a trusted companion for those who live life in the spotlight-and value ease, warmth, and understated sophistication when the cameras turn off.

Why the Teddy Collection Stood Out





The Teddy Collection represents more than just loungewear-it embodies EKOUAER's refined take on modern luxury: effortless, elegant, and intentionally comforting. Crafted from ultra-soft, breathable fabrics and designed with both form and function in mind, each piece delivers a sense of ease without compromising style. Whether worn in a five-star suite, on a long-haul flight, or during quiet moments away from the spotlight, the collection offers a gentle reminder that true luxury begins with how we feel.

With its versatile silhouettes, travel-friendly textures, and elevated simplicity, the Teddy Collection is made for those who move between red carpets and private retreats. It resonates deeply with the lifestyle of Hollywood's elite-individuals who demand sophistication, but value comfort just as highly.

By gifting this collection to Emmy-nominated talent and entertainment insiders, EKOUAER shared more than a product; it shared a philosophy: that comfort is a luxury worth embracing, and that clothing can offer a quiet sense of companionship, wherever the journey leads.





Blending Travel-Ready Elegance with Star Power

Sharing the stage with Emmy-nominated actors, presenters, and industry insiders, EKOUAER stood shoulder to shoulder with the entertainment world's elite, bringing its signature blend of comfort, style, and sophistication into one of television's most high-profile weekends.

Whether for red-carpet downtime or jet-set getaways, EKOUAER's pieces speak to the needs of modern entertainers-those who are always on the move but never willing to compromise on comfort or elegance.

More than just a gifting moment, the collaboration reinforced EKOUAER's growing place within the global entertainment conversation. By being present where the stars gather, the brand affirmed its identity as a trusted name in elevated loungewear-designed not just to be worn, but to be lived in. It was a clear reflection of EKOUAER's values: that true luxury is found in how something makes you feel, and that comfort, when done right, is always in style.

Looking Ahead

As EKOUAER continues to grow on the global stage, moments like the Emmy Awards Weekend reflect more than visibility-they speak to the brand's deeper mission: to bring comfort, confidence, and quiet luxury into the lives of those who are always moving, creating, and leading.

Looking forward, EKOUAER remains committed to its vision of redefining loungewear for the modern lifestyle-effortless pieces that travel well, feel good, and fit into the real rhythms of life, whether in a hotel suite, on a film set, or at home. With each collaboration, the brand continues to champion a way of dressing that values how you feel as much as how you look.

For more information, please visit the EKOUAER website and Amazon storefront , or connect with EKOUAER on Facebook and Instagram .

Contact:

Dana Li

...