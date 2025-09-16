Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fluor Corporation (FLR)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fluor Corporation (“Fluor” or the“Company”) (NYSE: FLR) securities between February 18, 2025 and July 31, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) costs associated with the Gordie Howe, I-635/LBJ, and I-35 projects were growing because of, inter alia, subcontractor design errors, price increases, and scheduling delays; (ii) the foregoing, as well as customer reduction in capital spending and client hesitation around economic uncertainty, was having, or was likely to have, a significant negative impact on the Company's business and financial results; (iii) accordingly, Fluor's financial guidance for FY 2025 was unreliable and/or unrealistic, the effectiveness of the Company's risk mitigation strategy was overstated, and the impact of economic uncertainty on the Company's business and financial results was understated; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Fluor should contact the Firm prior to the November 14, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ... .

