Virtual Latinos Is Recognized As One Of America's Fastest-Growing Companies For The Third Consecutive Year In The Inc. 5000 List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The recognition reinforces the company's consistent, sustainable growth and affirms its commitment to innovation and impact in the field of remote work.

San Diego, CA, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third year in a row, Virtual Latinos , a leading recruitment agency specializing in Latin American remote talent, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This recognition underscores the company's ongoing impact in redefining how businesses across North America hire and work with virtual professionals and remote teams.

The Inc. 5000 list honors the most successful independent companies driving the American economy forward. Inclusion for three consecutive years is a high recognition and a motive for Virtual Latinos to continue creating consistent growth, innovation, and deep social impact across the Americas.

"To be featured on the Inc. 5000 for the third time is more than a metric of growth-it's a reflection of the value we add to the people," said Jaime Nacach, Founder and CEO of Virtual Latinos. "We set out to transform lives, both for businesses and for the incredibly talented professionals across Latin America. Whether we're supporting entrepreneurs with their companies or professionals who look for jobs, our mission remains the same: create meaningful human connections that drive mutual success."

Virtual Latinos has always served as a trusted partner for those seeking remote work solutions and high-quality talent in aligned time zones. The agency is known for its selective vetting process, admitting only the top 5% of applicants, and hiring the top 1% of professionals across roles in legal , operations, customer support, healthcare , and more.

This year, Virtual Latinos' third consecutive placement on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list highlights the company's steady expansion and its role as a rising leader in the virtual staffing industry. With over 1,300 skilled professionals placed and more than 900 companies served, the company continues to build strong, cross-cultural business relationships that drive success.

The No. 970 ranking reflects substantial three-year revenue growth, driven by high client retention and the rising demand for remote jobs and virtual collaboration. Virtual Latinos is also ranked No. 167 in California, No. 33 in the Human Resources industry, and No. 19 in the San Diego area. The company's strategic investments in technology, training through the VL Academy, and its commitment to purpose-driven hiring continue to set it apart in the global staffing industry.

About Inc. 5000

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company.

The 2025 Inc. 5000 companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024.

About Virtual Latinos

Virtual Latinos is a premier recruitment agency connecting U.S. and Canadian businesses with top 1% Latin American Virtual Assistants. All professionals are pre-vetted, bilingual, and trained to support diverse business functions across marketing, administration, customer service, real estate , and more. The company emphasizes cultural alignment, affordability, and long-term success for both clients and assistants. Learn more at

Media Contact

Teresa Siqueira, PR Manager

