Diagen Ai Inc. Chosen Again As A Top 100 Canadian Tech Company Exhibiting As Part Of The All In AI Event In Montreal, QC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DiaGen Ai Inc's 2x Selection as a Top 100 Canadian Tech Company as Part of the All IN AI Event and its Future Attendance at Multiple AI Industry Related Events

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DiaGen AI Inc. (“DiaGen” or the“Company”) founded in 2021, established to advance a diverse pipeline of AI drug discovery tools to scale its asset development and provide solutions through its Ai aS A Partner offering to impact human longevity , is pleased to announce its been selected, for the second time, as a top 100 Canadian tech company exhibiting at the All In AI event, September 24th and 25th in Montreal, Quebec. Click here for the TOP 100:“Our Team is grateful to have been selected for the second time as a Top 100 Tech company as part of next weeks All In AI Event, we look forward to showcase our latest developments as we continue to scale our AI solutions for traditional biotech and pharma companies that have no in-house AI capability. We are also excited to share updates on our AI driven longevity asset development and our recent entry into the decentralized intelligence Bittensor ecosystem to democratize and incentivize the ability to solve specific challenges in drug discovery more broadly. Our 3 pronged, diverse approach, is a key differentiator how we will impact, accelerate, de-risk and cost-save traditional drug discovery methods," commented, Chairman, Brian D. KeaneAdditional Future Conference ParticipationWe are also pleased to announce participation at the following industry conferences:. WorldHealth Conference London 2025: September 25th, 2025 Exhibiting and Key Note by CEO Brian D. Keane on Bio-Tech to Tech- Bio "How AI is shaping the future of traditional Drug Discovery" (Crowne Plaza, Kings Cross, London. England). Bits & Pretzels Tech Conference: Sept 29th to Oct 1st 2025, Attending and Conducting 1x1 Meetings (International Congress Center Messe, Munich, Germany). Expand North Star 2025 partnered with Canadian Startup Association: October 12th to 15th Exhibiting and Conducting 1x1 Meetings (Dubai Harbor, UAE). AiPAT 2025 (AI-Powered Innovation in Protein and Antibody Therapeutics Symposium: October 18th Paolo Lobo, President Speaking and Conducting 1x1 Meetings (Foster City, CA)If you're attending, please reach out to us at ... to set up an in person meeting with CEO Brian D. KeaneFor more information, please visitOrTo meet in person or virtuallyContact:Brian D. KeaneChairman and CEOEmail: ...About DiaGenHeadquartered in Vancouver, DiaGen AI Inc is scaling a multi vertical and geographical diverse pipeline of projects and partnerships focusing on small molecule and peptide drug discovery, diagnostics, and delivery using its proprietary AI engine to de-risk, accelerate and create value disrupting traditional methods to advance precision medicine and impact global human longevity. For more information, visit .Forward-Looking Statement CautionsThis press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to the Company's plans and expectations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates, " "believes," "intends, " "estimates," "projects," "aims," "suggests," "indicate," "often," "target," "future," "likely," "pending," "potential," "goal," "objective, " "prospective, " and "possibly," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the Company's ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary DIA technology; the Company's focus on the AI sector; the Company providing a return on investment for its shareholders; and the continued growth of the Company, viability of its DIA technology; general applicability of AI technology towards the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; the ability of the Company to complete an intended go-public transaction; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects.Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary DIA technology; the Company's expectation of growth of the AI sector as it applies to healthcare; the Company's ability to provide a return on investment for its shareholders; the continued growth of the Company; the viability of the Company's DIA technology; the continued applicability of AI technology within the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; the ability of the Company to successfully complete a go-public transaction in the near future; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

