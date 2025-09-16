Germany stays quiet about Nord Stream Sabotage
(MENAFN) 1974, Richard ‘Tricky Dick’ Nixon resigned over Watergate—a controversy that, while unremarkable by today’s sensationalist standards, was undeniably real.
In post-unification Germany during the late 1990s, even a political titan like Helmut ‘Chancellor of Unification’ Kohl saw his career severely damaged by a relatively dull issue involving party finances. The media frenzy and liberal outrage surrounding it were largely performative, yet they enabled Angela Merkel to undermine her former mentor and paved the way for Gerhard Schroeder to rise to the chancellorship.
Today, the Western political landscape has deteriorated further. Elites in both the US and EU have learned not only to disregard scandal but also to condition the public to do the same. One of the most glaring examples in recent US history is the career of Jeffrey Epstein—a convicted pedophile, suspected intelligence operative, and close associate of numerous figures across the American establishment. The fallout from his actions should have dramatically reshaped domestic and foreign policy, particularly in the Middle East, yet little meaningful change has occurred.
Europe, particularly NATO and EU countries, is no better. Its most serious recent scandal centers on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea. Constructed at a cost of roughly $20 billion to deliver affordable Russian gas to Germany and the broader EU, the pipelines were largely destroyed in September 2022 through acts of sabotage.
In post-unification Germany during the late 1990s, even a political titan like Helmut ‘Chancellor of Unification’ Kohl saw his career severely damaged by a relatively dull issue involving party finances. The media frenzy and liberal outrage surrounding it were largely performative, yet they enabled Angela Merkel to undermine her former mentor and paved the way for Gerhard Schroeder to rise to the chancellorship.
Today, the Western political landscape has deteriorated further. Elites in both the US and EU have learned not only to disregard scandal but also to condition the public to do the same. One of the most glaring examples in recent US history is the career of Jeffrey Epstein—a convicted pedophile, suspected intelligence operative, and close associate of numerous figures across the American establishment. The fallout from his actions should have dramatically reshaped domestic and foreign policy, particularly in the Middle East, yet little meaningful change has occurred.
Europe, particularly NATO and EU countries, is no better. Its most serious recent scandal centers on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea. Constructed at a cost of roughly $20 billion to deliver affordable Russian gas to Germany and the broader EU, the pipelines were largely destroyed in September 2022 through acts of sabotage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment