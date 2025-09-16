Enboarder And Smartrecruiters Partner To Redefine The Candidate-To-Employee Journey With AI-Powered Onboarding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership combines AI recruiting with AI onboarding to reduce early attrition, accelerate productivity, and transform new hire success

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enboarder today announced a new strategic partnership with SmartRecruiters , the Recruiting AI Company, to deliver one of the first connected, AI-powered recruiting-to-onboarding experiences.

Through this partnership, Enboarder builds on SmartRecruiters' AI-driven recruiting capabilities by automatically launching AI-led onboarding and enablement journeys the moment a candidate accepts an offer. The result is a convenient,end-to-end talent acquisition and onboarding process where recruiters, hiring managers, HR, new hires and AI agents are connected in a single, orchestrated experience.

“With SmartRecruiters, enterprises have transformed how they attract and hire talent,” said Dan Finnigan, CEO of Enboarder. “Now, together, we're ensuring those hard-won candidates become successful, engaged employees from day one. By combining recruiting AI with Enboarder's agentic AI employee lifecycle platform, we're helping organizations reduce early attrition, accelerate productivity, and unlock the full ROI of their talent investments.”



“Our partnership with Enboarder extends the power of AI-driven recruiting into onboarding and enablement,” said Rebecca Carr, CEO of SmartRecruiters. “Together we're redefining the candidate-to-employee journey, creating systems of agents spanning every step in the process to give enterprises a competitive edge in attracting, retaining top talent and accelerating their success in the first 90 days and beyond.”

Redefining Onboarding with Agentic AI

As part of this partnership, Enboarder is redefining onboarding with an agentic AI platform that combines both AI Agents and AI Assistants to deliver adaptive, personalized experiences across the candidate-to-employee journey.



AI Agents create and adapt role-specific 30-60-90 day onboarding plans for each new hire, track progress, and automatically adjust journeys based on behavior, feedback, and manager input.



AI Assistants bring those plans to life by engaging directly with new hires, managers, and HR at the right moments in the journey. Unlike generic chatbots, Enboarder's assistants are:





Context-aware - they know where someone is in their journey.





Adaptive - they can be prompted to behave differently at each interaction.



Cross-stakeholder - they can converse with multiple people in the journey (new hire, manager, buddy, HR) with context of what's already been discussed.

Together, this ensures new hires feel supported, managers get structure, and HR gains visibility and automation across the entire onboarding lifecycle.



Unlike legacy HRIS checklists or static workflows, this combination of proactive agents and contextual assistants enables truly fluid, human-centered onboarding - with measurable outcomes in productivity, engagement, and retention.

SmartRecruiters Partnership

The new solution connects with SmartRecruiters, ensuring straightforward data transfer once an offer is accepted. From there, Enboarder orchestrates the entire onboarding and enablement journey, including:



Personalized, bite-sized nudges and content delivery via email, SMS, MS Teams, Slack, and WhatsApp.



Automated workflows and orchestrated actions across IT, HR, and business stakeholders.



Rich multimedia onboarding content, including video, interactive profiles, and third-party learning content.



Custom dashboards and heatmaps for HR and managers to track engagement, task completion, and progress.

Push integrations to more than 60 HRIS systems, ensuring seamless updates and consistent data flow.



About Enboarder

Enboarder is the world's first agentic AI employee journey platform , unifying onboarding, enablement, mobility, and offboarding into a single experience layer. Enterprises like Deloitte, ING, T-Mobile, and Cisco use Enboarder to accelerate time-to-productivity, reduce attrition, and unlock HR capacity.

With AI Assistants and AI Agents working together, Enboarder empowers HR leaders to deliver structured, personalized employee experiences at scale while freeing HR from administrative work. The result: engaged managers, supported employees, and measurable business impact.

Learn more at .

