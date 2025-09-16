Roosevelt Road Specialty And Neural Earth Announce Strategic Partnership To Advance AI-Powered Risk Intelligence In Commercial Property Insurance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Positions Roosevelt Road Specialty for Strategic Growth and Innovation in Property Underwriting

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roosevelt Road Specialty, a leading Managing General Underwriter (MGU) dedicated to delivering innovative and specialized insurance solutions, and Neural Earth Inc., a leader in AI-driven geospatial risk analytics, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming Roosevelt Road Specialty's property underwriting capabilities.

As Roosevelt Road Specialty positions its commercial property underwriting business for growth, this partnership underscores its commitment to leveraging AI and advanced data analytics to strengthen underwriting capabilities. By integrating Neural Earth's Risk Intelligence Platform into its underwriting and risk management workflows, Roosevelt Road Specialty will expand its ability to evaluate complex property risks, refine portfolio strategies, and service their clients.

“At Roosevelt Road Specialty, we're committed to equipping our underwriters with the most advanced tools available to better serve our clients,” said Daniel Hickey Jr., CEO of Roosevelt Road Specialty.“By integrating Neural Earth's AI-driven geospatial analytics into our underwriting and risk management processes, we will deliver more precise, responsive solutions for our clients and enhance our protection of their property portfolios.”

By being among the first specialty MGUs to embed AI-powered geospatial analytics directly into their property intelligence, Roosevelt Road Specialty is addressing market demand for more precise and transparent underwriting. These capabilities will support the company's broader initiatives and provide tailored, data-driven property solutions.

“This partnership reflects Roosevelt Road Specialty's vision to build the future of property underwriting, not just adapt to it,” said Blair Austin Childs, Co-Founder and CEO of Neural Earth.“Data-driven underwriting is essential in today's complex risk landscape and, we're proud to collaborate with Roosevelt Road Specialty to help shape the next era of advanced risk intelligence and analytics.”

About Roosevelt Road Specialty

Roosevelt Road Specialty, a specialty managing general underwriter, takes a hands-on, proactive approach to risk management, ensuring claims handling and loss control are central to every policy. Unlike competitors who outsource, Roosevelt Road Specialty keeps all underwriting, claims handling and attorneys in-house, reducing claim severity and maximizing long-term value.

Specializing in construction, trade contractors, real estate, sports, entertainment, leisure and senior care facilities, we tailor coverage to industry-specific risks. With cutting-edge fraud prevention, advanced analytics, and real-world intelligence, Roosevelt Road Specialty safeguards clients from costly claims.

Backed by a disciplined growth strategy and strategic risk-sharing, we transform uncertainties into opportunities, helping businesses stay protected, resilient, and ahead of emerging threats.

About Neural Earth

