Global Business Pages Introduces“Verified Badge Program” To Boost Trust And Credibility For Small Businesses Worldwide

- Vincent Theophil, CEO of GlobalBusinessPagesRICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Business Pages (GBP), the inclusive AI-powered business directory now spanning over 190 countries, has launched its“Verified Badge Program”, giving micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) a new way to signal authenticity and professionalism in the global marketplace.At no additional cost beyond the $1.30/year listing fee, businesses that complete key profile fields and undergo basic verification checks will receive a GBP Verified Badge - boosting credibility and search priority on the platform.“Trust is the new currency in global trade,” said Vincent Theophil, CEO of GlobalBusinessPages.“The Verified Badge gives small businesses in every corner of the world the digital equivalent of a firm handshake.”What Is the GBP Verified Badge?The badge appears on a business's public profile and signals to potential customers, buyers, and partners that the business has been:Registered with valid informationReviewed for authenticity by GBP moderators or local partnersActively managing its profile and updatesVerified businesses also receive:Priority placement in search resultsAccess to exclusive promotional opportunitiesDigital badge for their own website or social mediaIncreased visibility in buyer filters and partner searchesDesigned for the Underserved, Built for EveryoneThe Verified Badge Program is especially useful for:Rural businesses seeking national or global customersWomen-led or minority-owned businesses needing visibility boostsArtisans, farmers, freelancers, and family-run shops without a strong online presenceNGOs and cooperatives looking to showcase trustworthiness to donors and partners“This program is for the street vendor in Nairobi, the spice merchant in Kerala, the eco-designer in Medellín - anyone who needs to be seen and believed,” added Theophil.How It WorksRegister your business at:Complete at least 40 out of 50 profile fieldsUpload a valid business ID or registration certificate (where applicable)Submit for review - approval typically within 3-5 business daysOnce approved, the blue Verified Badge will appear next to your profile name across search results and directories.Rooted in IntegrityInspired by Proverbs 22:1 -“A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches” - Global Business Pages aims to empower businesses not just with visibility, but with integrity.“This isn't about big tech. This is about big trust,” said Theophil.“A dollar-thirty shouldn't buy a cheap listing - it should buy you global belief.”Join the Movement. Get Verified. Be Seen.Register in under 5 minutes at:A business directory and yellow pagesFor partnership inquiries, contact:...Subject line: Verified Partner Program

