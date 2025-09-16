Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Finderspage Launches All-In-One Business & Social Networking Platform


2025-09-16 09:08:29
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FindersPage, a new all-in-one social and business networking platform, has officially launched. The platform combines the power of social interaction with business growth tools, making it easy for users to connect, promote, and grow online.

Features & Benefits

FindersPage provides a wide range of tools for individuals and organizations, including:

Business Listings - Build trust with professional company profiles and reviews.

Jobs & Real Estate - Post job opportunities and property listings with ease.

Posts & Videos - Share updates, mini videos, or long-form video content.

Fundraisers & Events - Launch campaigns and connect with supporters (Events feature coming soon).

Visibility Tools - Boost reach with featured posts, auto-repost options, and verified badges.

Users can choose free posting options or upgrade to premium features for enhanced visibility. Creators also benefit from a tipping feature, making it easy to monetize content directly.

Vision & Quote

"Our goal with FindersPage is to create a smarter way for people to connect, promote, and grow online," said Brenda Pond, Founder of FindersPage. "By combining business tools and social networking features, we're helping individuals and companies build influence and trust in today:s digital world."

About FindersPage

FindersPage is a social-business platform designed to empower businesses, creators, and individuals worldwide. From job postings and business listings to video sharing and fundraising, the platform provides simple tools to increase visibility, credibility, and engagement.

Company :-FindersPage

User :- Finderspage

Email

Phone

Url :-


