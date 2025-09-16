Jordan Valley Forum Promotes Culture, Creativity For Youth, Women

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea, Sep. 16 (Petra) – The United Nations Development Program (UNDP), in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and with support from the Government of Japan, launched on Tuesday the "Creativity Pathways in the Jordan Valley" forum at The King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center.Held under the "Safe Pathways for Vulnerable Youth and Women" project, the forum seeks to harness cultural and creative industries as an engine for sustainable economic growth. It brought together 150 participants, including youth, entrepreneurs, creatives, and policymakers.Discussions centered on the valley's untapped potential and a vision to position it as a regional hub for innovation and creativity. The event aligns with national efforts to empower youth and women in underserved communities, highlighting culture as a tool for job creation, innovation, and community resilience.Secretary General for Administrative and Financial Affairs at the Ministry of Digital Economy, Sameera Zou'bi, stressed that weaving innovation into economic transformation is a cornerstone of the modernization vision. She underlined the Jordan Valley's rich heritage and creative promise as assets to be unlocked and leveraged.Majida Assaf, the UNDP Deputy Resident Representative, said culture and creativity form part of the foundation of development, not its periphery. She emphasized the importance of channeling the energy of young people in the Jordan Valley to promote economic justice, inclusion, and dignity.Japanese Ambassador Asari Hideki said the forum demonstrates how cultural and creative industries can dovetail with digital resilience and social cohesion, particularly among vulnerable groups in Jordan Valley, in line with Japan's cooperation policy with Jordan.The program featured four workshops on agritourism, food systems, identity-driven industries, digital resilience, and green entrepreneurship, led by local experts who provided practical models for public-private partnerships.The forum concluded by calling for dedicated investment, enabling policy reforms, and stronger partnerships to bolster Jordan's creative economy and empower the underserved youth and women.