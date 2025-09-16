Bitcoin Bancorp Secures NASDAQ Ticker Reservation“BCBC” As Part Of Uplisting Strategy

In its confirmation letter, NASDAQ stated:

“Your request to reserve the ticker symbol 'BCBC' for Bullet Blockchain Inc. has been approved and will be reserved for you for twenty-four months from the date of the reservation, July 29, 2027. Nasdaq is committed to supporting our global network of companies throughout all their life stages-before, during and after the Listing.”

The reservation of“BCBC” strengthens the Company's positioning as it advances its transition under the Bitcoin Bancorp name and continues to develop its presence in digital asset finance. The rebrand reflects the Company's vision of integrating cryptocurrency into broader financial markets while enhancing shareholder value and visibility within the investment community.

“Securing the BCBC ticker symbol with NASDAQ is more than just a procedural step - it underscores our long-term vision for Bitcoin Bancorp and the direction that we are taking this Company,” said Eric Noveshen, Director of Bitcoin Bancorp.“This milestone reflects our confidence in building a trusted, transparent, and innovative institution at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets.”

In a market projected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars in the coming years, Bitcoin Bancorp's move ensures that we remain at the forefront of innovation, offering cutting-edge crypto financial services and building a trusted brand name. As the demand for cryptocurrency treasuries grows, Bitcoin Bancorp is aligning itself with a strong market trend. Companies across the financial landscape are increasingly embracing Bitcoin and digital assets as part of their corporate strategy. As previously announced, Bitcoin Bancorp is working with companies in the digital asset space and is poised to become a recognizable leader in this space. The Company is committed to uplisting its common stock. By reserving our NASDAQ ticker, we are not only demonstrating our commitment to transparency and growth but also enhancing our visibility to a broader investor base.

About Bitcoin Bancorp

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitcoin Bancorp – common stock is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BULT) – is a diversified digital asset and BaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies, software development, and Web 3.0. Bitcoin Bancorp, through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, is the owner and exclusive licensor of intellectual property consisting of two (2) Bitcoin ATM patents – U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 and US10332205B1 . Bitcoin Bancorp owns Bitcoin ATMs which are operated by licensed third-party operators within the jurisdictions in which they reside. Bitcoin Bancorp is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital and blockchain-related platforms through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to rapid growth and increasing shareholder value.

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets' disclosures, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our email subscribers and the public about Bitcoin Bancorp, services, and other related information. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in Bitcoin Bancorp to review the information we post on Bitcoin Bancorp's social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.

