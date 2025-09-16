Cimplifi Launches Unifi Ai: The Next Evolution In Legal AI Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New initiative expands the Unifi offering under the Cimplifi ecosystem to unify AI strategy, innovation, and execution across legal workflows

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cimplifi, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, proudly announces the launch of Unifi ai , a bold expansion of its Unifi program. Unifi ai builds on the deep domain expertise at Cimplifi and integrates best-in-class technologies to deliver AI-powered solutions across three critical areas: discovery, review, and contracts.

Unifi is the Cimplifi client experience program designed to help clients deploy and manage software, services, and solutions within their Relativity instance, streamlining operations and enhancing performance. Unifi ai integrates Cimplifi AI strategy, partnerships, expert services, and proprietary innovations under a single, powerful framework-delivering best-in-class legal AI solutions with unmatched expertise.

“Unifi ai marks a new era for legal services,” said Marc Zamsky, chief executive officer of Cimplifi.“It's about more than just adopting AI-it's about applying it strategically to drive better outcomes, reduce risk, and unlock new value.”

With Unifi ai, clients gain access to a deep bench of legal and AI experts who tailor, deploy, and optimize solutions to meet real-world challenges. Services are embedded into the program, ensuring AI is not only implemented-but implemented intelligently.

Unifi ai offers:



Embedded AI across key workflows

Expert-led implementation and optimization Proprietary tools like PowerCI and CI Contracts that extend platform capabilities

“Unifi ai is more than a name-it's a strategic platform,” said Ari Perlstein, chief technology officer of Cimplifi.“By embedding AI into core workflows, Unifi ai empowers legal teams to automate routine work, reduce risk, increase speed, and drive strategic value.”

Launched as a client experience and partner-of-record program, Unifi now represents a broader services and technology ecosystem. With the launch of Unifi ai, Cimplifi is redefining what's possible in legal tech through smart integration, automation, and insight.

About Cimplifi TM

Cimplifi is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms, legal departments, and the public sector. Our client-centric ecosystem and experience offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that integrates proprietary tools and automated workflows with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system that streamlines processes, unifies reporting, and empowers users. For more than two decades, clients have relied on our expertise and ingenuity to solve complex challenges, bring innovative solutions, and deliver intelligence and insight to help them manage risk, control costs, and get more done, more effectively and with far less effort and stress. Cimplifi is ISO 27001 certified and is a System One company. Learn more at .

