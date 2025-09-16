Reborn Coffee Establishes New Subsidiary, Reborn Logistics, To Strengthen Supply Chain Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Subsidiary to Streamline Supply Operations for Existing and Upcoming Stores, Backed by Early Contracts with Revenue Potential of Approximately $20 Million Annually

BREA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee market, today announced the establishment of Reborn Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to supporting the Company's expanding domestic and international operations.

Reborn Logistics has been formed to facilitate the supply chain and logistics infrastructure required for both current stores and upcoming locations, ensuring greater efficiency and scalability as Reborn Coffee accelerates its growth strategy worldwide.

Mr. Lim Jae Jung, a seasoned professional with over 20 years of expertise in the logistics industry, will be leading the subsidiary. Mr. Lim has managed large-scale operations and supply chains across multiple sectors, bringing a proven track record and deep knowledge of distribution networks that will provide the foundation for Reborn Logistics' long-term success.

As part of its initial operations, Reborn Logistics has secured partnerships with leading Korean companies, including Nexen Tire and Han press, with an estimated combined monthly volume of over 1,550 units and an annual logistics revenue potential of approximately $20 million. These contracts mark a significant milestone in establishing the subsidiary as a strong player in the logistics field from inception.

“Reborn Logistics represents an important step in strengthening the backbone of our growth,” said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee.“With Mr. Lim's leadership and the early success of securing high-volume contracts, we are confident this subsidiary will enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and open new revenue opportunities as Reborn Coffee continues to expand globally.”

The formation of Reborn Logistics aligns with Reborn Coffee's vision of building a fully integrated supply chain ecosystem, supporting not only its retail coffee operations but also future ventures across the F&B and consumer goods sectors.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer focused on delivering high-quality, handcrafted coffee experiences. With a growing global footprint and a dedication to innovation, Reborn is redefining the coffeehouse model through its premium products and technology-forward initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are“forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on the SEC's website at . Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company's independent registered public accounting firm's audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company's ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company's ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

...

949-491-8235

Company Contact:

Reborn Coffee, Inc.

...