Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Positioned At Forefront Of Wearable Sector Transformation

The global demand for AI-driven, touchless wearable technologies is accelerating as consumers seek more natural, seamless and intuitive ways to interact with their devices. Traditional touch screens and voice assistants, while effective, are increasingly viewed as limiting in a world where multitasking, mobility and efficiency are key. As industries from consumer electronics to augmented reality and enterprise computing embrace the possibilities of gesture-based control, the market for neural interfaces is rapidly expanding.

Wearable Devices Ltd. has positioned itself at the forefront of this transformation, pioneering AI-powered, touchless sensing wearables. With its breakthrough neural input technology, the company has already introduced two flagship products to consumers: the Mudra Band, a smart band for the Apple Watch that delivers intuitive device control, and the Mudra Link, a versatile platform designed for cross-ecosystem users seeking a frictionless, gesture-based input solution.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software and advanced AI algorithms, the company's consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity and extended reality (XR). In the business sector, the company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from AR/VR/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world's fastest-growing tech markets.

