London Start-Up Launches Republic Europe Equity Crowdfunding Campaign To Raise £1 Million For Foldable Smart Helmet

MENAFN - Pressat) Woolf Helmets has launched an equity raise on Republic Europe (formerly Seedrs) to take its folding smart helmet into full-scale production.

Woolf Helmets is the world's first foldable smart helmet. The helmet features intuitive hands-free turn technology and patented Energy Reduction Technology® (ERT). It is seeking investors to back its expansion into full-scale production and capture the fast-growing micromobility market.





Key Features



Hands-free indicators that work with a simple head tilt

Motion-sensitive brake lights

Crash detection emergency alerts (via the Woolf Helmets app)

Patented Energy Reduction Technology® (ERT) that reduces rotational impact forces and resulting traumatic brain injuries Folds flat in less than a second for easy portability

See how it works here .

The company has already secured £375,000 toward its £1m+ target, showing strong investor confidence and momentum for the campaign.

Woolf Helmets previously ran a successful Kickstarter campaign that reached its target in under three hours and closed at 720% funded. The Republic Europe raise is the next step in scaling the company commercially and making safe, portable helmets more widely available, with a full global launch is planned for Q1 2026.

The market potential is significant. Valued at $4.8 billion today, the global helmet market is projected to reach $7.47 billion by 2030*, driven partially by the rapid growth of micromobility and the expansion of compulsory helmet laws. At present, 28 countries enforce some form of mandatory helmet legislation, with more expected to follow.

Lightweight and quick to open and close, the helmet slips easily into a bag, addressing one of the main barriers to helmet use: portability. It will meet both CPSC (US) and CE EN1078 (most of the world outside the US) safety standards and is supported by a robust IP portfolio.

Availability and Pricing

The Woolf Helmet will retail for £219 and is available for pre-order at Full commercial launch is planned for Q1 2026, with early-bird pricing available to crowdfunding investors.

About the Woolf Helmets



London-based Woolf Helmets was founded by Jeff Woolf OBE, a British inventor recognised internationally for his inventions and awarded an OBE for services to innovation and business.

After creating the award-winning Morpher folding helmet, Woolf has developed a new generation of helmet that combines portability with smart safety features. He says:

“Helmets haven't changed in decades, but the way we travel has. The Woolf Helmet has been designed for today's riders: foldable, smart, and created with safety, simplicity and portability in mind. The only helmet worth having is the one you carry with you, and that's what we've built.”

The Woolf Helmets campaign is now live on Republic Europe. For details, visit and pre-registration visit Republic Europe

ABOUT WOOLF HELMETS

Woolf Helmets is a London-based company dedicated to improving cycling, micromobility and sports safety through thoughtful and innovative design and technology. Founded by Jeff Woolf OBE, the company focuses on creating folding helmets that are practical, safe and sustainable.

See the helmet closing in under a second here

ABOUT JEFF WOOLF

Jeff Woolf is a multi-award-winning British inventor and entrepreneur, recognised with an OBE for services to innovation and business. He previously created the world's first folding helmet, which won numerous international awards. His current venture, Woolf Helmets, is focused on making helmets more portable, safer and smarter for the massively expanding global micromobility market.

* Grandview Research

**ROSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents)