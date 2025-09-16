Snap Unveils Snap OS 2.0, Powering the Future of AR on Spectacles
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 08 May 2025: One year ago, Snap introduced its fifth-generation Spectacles and brand new operating system, Snap OS. Snap OS is the software that brings Spectacles to life, enabling a new kind of computer and real-time AI-powered experiences that invite people to interact naturally with the world using their hands and voice.
As Snap looks forward to the public launch of Specs in 2026, the company is excited to introduce Snap OS 2.0, which both offers the community a new interface and makes possible Lenses that will bring utilities – like enjoying content, browsing, and staying in touch – to Spectacles.
Meet Browser
Snap has overhauled the Spectacles Browser to make it faster, more powerful, and easier to use. With a new minimalist design that feels right at home in Snap OS, the updated browser optimizes page loading speed and power usage so users can navigate quickly and easily.
The new home screen includes widgets and bookmarks, so favorite sites are just a pinch away. The updated toolbar provides more control, allowing users to type or speak a website URL, navigate history, and refresh the page with ease. Windows can be resized to preferred aspect ratios, just like on a laptop. Browser now also includes WebXR support, enabling immersive augmented reality experiences directly from any WebXR-enabled website.
Spotlight, Reimagined
The new dedicated Spotlight Lens creates a phone-free, larger-than-life experience that spatially overlays favorite content onto the real world.
Whether doing the dishes while a creator’s video plays in front of your eyes or laying out comments in 3D space, the portrait orientation of Spectacles’ field of view is a perfect fit for vertical video. Spotlight can easily be anchored in one place or set to follow you as you move.
Snapping & Sharing
The new Gallery Lens makes it easier than ever to relive and share memories. Users can view Spectacles captures in a spacious, interactive layout, scroll through a curving carousel of videos, zoom in for more detail, and easily organize favorites before sending them to friends or posting to a Story on Snapchat.
Snap is also introducing Travel Mode, a new feature that stabilizes AR content and tracking systems while on the move – whether on a plane, train, or in the passenger seat of a car – ensuring digital content stays anchored and stable.
Lenses Galore
Hundreds of developers from 30 countries are developing Lenses for Spectacles. Fan favorites include SightCraft by Enklu, NavigatAR by Utopia Labs, and Pool Assist by Studio ANRK, as well as Snap-made Lenses including Finger Paint, Chess, and Imagine Together.
Soon, Synth Riders, a critically-acclaimed freestyle dancing rhythm game, will also be available on Spectacles, bringing action-packed titles directly into the real world. Players will be able to catch notes, ride rails, and dodge obstacles by moving to the music, all while staying grounded in the real world and with the people around them.
As Snap looks forward to the public launch of Specs in 2026, the company is excited to introduce Snap OS 2.0, which both offers the community a new interface and makes possible Lenses that will bring utilities – like enjoying content, browsing, and staying in touch – to Spectacles.
Meet Browser
Snap has overhauled the Spectacles Browser to make it faster, more powerful, and easier to use. With a new minimalist design that feels right at home in Snap OS, the updated browser optimizes page loading speed and power usage so users can navigate quickly and easily.
The new home screen includes widgets and bookmarks, so favorite sites are just a pinch away. The updated toolbar provides more control, allowing users to type or speak a website URL, navigate history, and refresh the page with ease. Windows can be resized to preferred aspect ratios, just like on a laptop. Browser now also includes WebXR support, enabling immersive augmented reality experiences directly from any WebXR-enabled website.
Spotlight, Reimagined
The new dedicated Spotlight Lens creates a phone-free, larger-than-life experience that spatially overlays favorite content onto the real world.
Whether doing the dishes while a creator’s video plays in front of your eyes or laying out comments in 3D space, the portrait orientation of Spectacles’ field of view is a perfect fit for vertical video. Spotlight can easily be anchored in one place or set to follow you as you move.
Snapping & Sharing
The new Gallery Lens makes it easier than ever to relive and share memories. Users can view Spectacles captures in a spacious, interactive layout, scroll through a curving carousel of videos, zoom in for more detail, and easily organize favorites before sending them to friends or posting to a Story on Snapchat.
Snap is also introducing Travel Mode, a new feature that stabilizes AR content and tracking systems while on the move – whether on a plane, train, or in the passenger seat of a car – ensuring digital content stays anchored and stable.
Lenses Galore
Hundreds of developers from 30 countries are developing Lenses for Spectacles. Fan favorites include SightCraft by Enklu, NavigatAR by Utopia Labs, and Pool Assist by Studio ANRK, as well as Snap-made Lenses including Finger Paint, Chess, and Imagine Together.
Soon, Synth Riders, a critically-acclaimed freestyle dancing rhythm game, will also be available on Spectacles, bringing action-packed titles directly into the real world. Players will be able to catch notes, ride rails, and dodge obstacles by moving to the music, all while staying grounded in the real world and with the people around them.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment