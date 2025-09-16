Eni And Ghana Move To Expand Oil And Gas Output
The agreement was signed in the presence of President John Dramani Mahama.
The plan will explore an increase in OCTP production capacity and assess development of the Eban-Akoma field in Cape Three Points Block 4, declared commercial in July 2025. The field is expected to become a significant new source of supply, building on existing infrastructure to quickly meet Ghana's growing domestic energy needs.
The partners have already invested more than $10 million in community programs, benefiting over 10,000 people through education, clean water, healthcare, and local economic development. A second phase of initiatives will expand support, including services for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Eni, present in Ghana since 2009, holds a 44.4% stake in the OCTP project, alongside Vitol (35.6%) and GNPC (20%). Since 2018, the project has produced over 107 million barrels of oil and 480 billion cubic feet of gas, covering around 70% of Ghana's gas demand for power generation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment